Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shweta Tiwari discovered a live cockroach with Instamart delivery.

She posted videos, highlighting food and delivery hygiene concerns.

Actress tagged FDA Commissioner Mundhe for swift necessary action.

Shweta Tiwari has raised concerns over food and delivery hygiene after claiming that a live cockroach arrived at her home along with an energy drink ordered through Instamart. Sharing videos on her Instagram Stories, the actress showed the insect and jokingly called on Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe to take note of the incident.

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Shweta Tiwari Says Cockroach Arrived With Her Energy Drink

Sharing the incident with her followers, Shweta said she had ordered Red Bull through Instamart when an unexpected guest reportedly arrived with the delivery.

In her Instagram Story, she said, "Humne Instamart se Red Bull mangaya. Iske saath hamare ghar mai cockroach bhi aaya."

She then showed the cockroach moving around her furniture and added, "Ye dekhiye, cockroach pure ghar mai bhaag raha hai."

The actress appeared to address the situation in a light-hearted manner.

(Image Source: Instagram/@shweta.tiwari)

Shweta Tiwari Tags FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe

In another Instagram Story, Shweta directly questioned Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe over the alleged incident. She asked, "So, should we tag Tukaram Munde ji? Munde ji abhi ye Instamart se hamare ghar cockroach bhi aa rahe hain. Aap kaha hain? Dhyaan dijiye."

She tagged Tukaram Mundhe along with the official social media handle of Swiggy Instamart while sharing the clip.

Who Is Tukaram Mundhe?

Shweta's post comes as Tukaram Mundhe serves as the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner. He took charge of the position in May 2026.

Under his department, inspections and raids have been conducted across restaurants, sweet shops, dairies, food manufacturers and other businesses over alleged food-safety violations.

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Shweta Tiwari's Work Front

On the professional front, Shweta Tiwari is currently part of The Traitors Season 2, where she is among the contestants. The reality show has attracted significant attention, with the actress recently discussing an emotional breakdown she experienced during one of the tasks.

Her recent acting credits include Singham Again (2024), in which she portrayed a police officer, and Indian Police Force.

Shweta also appeared in Do You Wanna Partner, a comedy-drama web series from Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of Dharma Productions. The series premiered on Amazon Prime Video in September 2025.