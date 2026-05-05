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HomeEntertainmentMoviesVicky Kaushal To Play Fourth Idiot In '3 Idiots' Sequel: Reports

Vicky Kaushal To Play Fourth Idiot In '3 Idiots' Sequel: Reports

Vicky Kaushal is reportedly set to join the 3 Idiots sequel as the fourth “idiot,” alongside Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 05 May 2026 05:48 PM (IST)
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  • Kaushal excited to join

One of Bollywood’s most loved films, 3 Idiots, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is all set to get a sequel. The film is expected to be even bigger this time, and there are strong rumours about a new addition to the cast.

According to a report by The Times of India, Vicky Kaushal is likely to join as the fourth “idiot,” along with the original cast - Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi bringing a fresh and interesting angle to the story. This development is already being seen as one of the biggest casting updates in Bollywood.

Vicky Kaushal As Top Choice

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Vicky Kaushal has been approached multiple times and has shown a clear and positive interest in being part of the 3 Idiots franchise.

He is said to be excited about working with Aamir Khan and becoming a part of such a popular film. His role is expected to add a strong emotional layer to the story while blending well with the original trio.

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Vicky has previously worked with Rajkumar Hirani in films like Sanju and Dunki, which makes this collaboration even more interesting. Reports also suggest that multiple meetings and discussions have already taken place, and the project has moved beyond the early exploratory stage.

At the same time, Vicky is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Mahavatar, which involves a long and intense schedule. The sequel is expected to go on floors soon.

Aamir Khan Confirms ‘4 Idiots’

In an interview with Amar Ujala, Aamir Khan has confirmed the project and shared an important detail about the storyline.

He revealed that 4 Idiots will begin nearly a decade after 3 Idiots. The time gap will show how the characters have grown and changed over the years, while also introducing new challenges and situations.

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Reports also suggest that Aamir plans to complete another film before fully starting work on this project, keeping his schedule packed.

About 3 Idiots

Released in 2009, 3 Idiots became a cultural phenomenon. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, co-written by Abhijat Joshi and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film followed three engineering students dealing with friendship, ambition, and the pressures of India’s education system.

The film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani, Mona Singh, and Omi Vaidya. Their performances and the film’s story continue to be loved by audiences even today.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has Aamir Khan confirmed the sequel to 3 Idiots?

Yes, Aamir Khan has confirmed the sequel in an interview. He shared that the project is happening and provided a detail about the storyline's time jump.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 05 May 2026 05:43 PM (IST)
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Vicky Kaushal 3 Idiots Amir Khan
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