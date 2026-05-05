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Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana is shaping up to be one of the grandest films in the history of Indian cinema. The project is being made in two parts, aiming to present the epic on a massive scale with a fresh vision. As soon as Ranbir Kapoor’s first look as Lord Ram was revealed, it created a wave of excitement among fans, who praised his impressive transformation and performance.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Intense Preparation

Actor Tarun Khanna recently revealed in an interview with Galatta India that Ranbir Kapoor completely immersed himself in preparing for the role. To understand the character deeply, he even attended live Ramayana stage performances, reflecting his dedication and commitment.

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Tarun Khanna shared, “Ranbir Kapoor, along with his wife Alia Bhatt, his mother Neetu Singh, and his friend Ayan Mukerji, came to watch our play at NCPA in Mumbai. Just for his preparation. It shows how seriously he takes his work and how keen he was to understand the depth of Ramayana.”

Film’s Star Cast

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi will portray Sita with grace and depth. Yash will be seen as the powerful Ravana, alongside Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, making it a grand cinematic retelling with a strong ensemble cast.

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When Will The Film Release?

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is being produced by Namit Malhotra under Prime Focus Studios, in collaboration with DNEG (an eight-time Oscar-winning VFX studio) and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.

The film will be released in two parts and will also be available in IMAX across India. The first part is scheduled for Diwali 2026, while the second part will hit theatres during Diwali 2027.