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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘He Came to Watch Our Play At NCPA’: Tarun Khanna Reveals Ranbir Kapoor’s Intense Prep For Ramayana

‘He Came to Watch Our Play At NCPA’: Tarun Khanna Reveals Ranbir Kapoor’s Intense Prep For Ramayana

Tarun Khanna revealed that Ranbir Kapoor went extra mile to prepare for Ramayana, he even watched live stage performance at NCPA, showing his deep commitment to understand the character of Lord Ram.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 05 May 2026 04:43 PM (IST)
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Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana is shaping up to be one of the grandest films in the history of Indian cinema. The project is being made in two parts, aiming to present the epic on a massive scale with a fresh vision. As soon as Ranbir Kapoor’s first look as Lord Ram was revealed, it created a wave of excitement among fans, who praised his impressive transformation and performance.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Intense Preparation

Actor Tarun Khanna recently revealed in an interview with Galatta India that Ranbir Kapoor completely immersed himself in preparing for the role. To understand the character deeply, he even attended live Ramayana stage performances, reflecting his dedication and commitment.

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Tarun Khanna shared, “Ranbir Kapoor, along with his wife Alia Bhatt, his mother Neetu Singh, and his friend Ayan Mukerji, came to watch our play at NCPA in Mumbai. Just for his preparation. It shows how seriously he takes his work and how keen he was to understand the depth of Ramayana.”

Film’s Star Cast

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi will portray Sita with grace and depth. Yash will be seen as the powerful Ravana, alongside Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, making it a grand cinematic retelling with a strong ensemble cast.

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When Will The Film Release?

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is being produced by Namit Malhotra under Prime Focus Studios, in collaboration with DNEG (an eight-time Oscar-winning VFX studio) and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.

The film will be released in two parts and will also be available in IMAX across India. The first part is scheduled for Diwali 2026, while the second part will hit theatres during Diwali 2027.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Will the Ramayana film be available in IMAX?

Yes, the film will be available in IMAX across India, promising a grand cinematic experience.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 05 May 2026 04:43 PM (IST)
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Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana
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