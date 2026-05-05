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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Stalin Will Win Again, Won’t Wilt In Defeat,’ Says Kamal Haasan After Vijay’s TVK Scores Big In Tamil Nadu

‘Stalin Will Win Again, Won’t Wilt In Defeat,’ Says Kamal Haasan After Vijay’s TVK Scores Big In Tamil Nadu

Vijay has secured a historic win in his debut in the Tamil Nadu Election 2026, with his party emerging as the single-largest party in the state.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 05 May 2026 03:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • TVK won 108 seats, short of majority mark.

After Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emerged as the single-largest party in Tamil Nadu following the counting of votes on Monday, several celebrities extended their congratulations. Among them was Kamal Haasan, who also voiced support for his “dear friend” MK Stalin after he stepped down as Chief Minister following the defeat.

‘Stalin Will Win Again’

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Kamal Haasan shared a message in Tamil praising MK Stalin’s resilience.

ALSO READ| Vijay Waves At Crowd Outside Chennai Home; Trisha Gives Thumbs Up: WATCH

When translated into English, his post read, “In democratic politics, elections are only one part of the journey. My dear friend, the leader of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Mr MK Stalin, is neither one to celebrate excessively in victory nor to lose heart in defeat. He will fight again. He will win again.”

Message For Vijay After Big Win

In a separate post, Kamal Haasan congratulated Vijay on his party’s milestone achievement.

ALSO READ| ‘CM Vijay In Jana Nayagan’: Nani, Vijay Deverakonda, Kajal Aggarwal, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Congratulate TVK Chief

“My congratulations to Thiru Vijay, leader of the victorious Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and to all party members who have earned the people’s trust and secured a remarkable victory in their very first election. I wish them continued success in public service.”

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026

The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections were held on April 23, 2026, to elect 234 members. Votes were counted and results announced on May 4 by the Election Commission of India. The election saw a record voter turnout of 85.1 per cent, the highest in the state’s history.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats, though it fell short of the 118-seat majority mark. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) secured 59 seats, while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won 37.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the voter turnout in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections saw a record voter turnout of 85.1 per cent, the highest in the state's history.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 May 2026 03:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kamal Haasan Vijay Tamil Nadu Assembly Election ADMK DMK TVK Election Corner TN Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election 2026
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