Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TVK won 108 seats, short of majority mark.

After Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emerged as the single-largest party in Tamil Nadu following the counting of votes on Monday, several celebrities extended their congratulations. Among them was Kamal Haasan, who also voiced support for his “dear friend” MK Stalin after he stepped down as Chief Minister following the defeat.

‘Stalin Will Win Again’

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Kamal Haasan shared a message in Tamil praising MK Stalin’s resilience.

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When translated into English, his post read, “In democratic politics, elections are only one part of the journey. My dear friend, the leader of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Mr MK Stalin, is neither one to celebrate excessively in victory nor to lose heart in defeat. He will fight again. He will win again.”

Message For Vijay After Big Win

In a separate post, Kamal Haasan congratulated Vijay on his party’s milestone achievement.

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“My congratulations to Thiru Vijay, leader of the victorious Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and to all party members who have earned the people’s trust and secured a remarkable victory in their very first election. I wish them continued success in public service.”

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026

The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections were held on April 23, 2026, to elect 234 members. Votes were counted and results announced on May 4 by the Election Commission of India. The election saw a record voter turnout of 85.1 per cent, the highest in the state’s history.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats, though it fell short of the 118-seat majority mark. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) secured 59 seats, while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won 37.