Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karuppu film crosses ₹200 crore worldwide despite release delays.

Actor Suriya discussed production challenges and adding a climax song.

Suriya hinted at a sequel with a cryptic

Director RJ Balaji confirmed plans to continue the story.

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s Karuppu continues to enjoy a strong run at the box office. Despite releasing a day later than planned and receiving mixed reviews, the film has crossed the Rupees 200 crore mark worldwide and has emerged as one of Tamil cinema’s biggest hits this year.

At the film’s recent success event in Chennai, Suriya opened up about the struggles behind its release and shared an interesting update on its future.

Suriya Talks About The Film’s Problems

During the celebration event, Suriya thanked fans for the love the film has received and said the response has been overwhelming.

The actor revealed that Karuppu came together very quickly and he had agreed to do the project almost immediately after hearing the idea. He also said he hasn’t seen this kind of strong response for one of his films in recent years.

Suriya then spoke about the financial difficulties faced during production. He shared that even after the film’s edit had been locked, the team went ahead and filmed an additional climax song months later.

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He explained that the song was added during a time when the production house was already dealing with financial pressure, but the team still wanted to complete it the way they had imagined.

Sequel Buzz Around ‘Karuppu’

The ending of Karuppu left fans talking, especially after teasing another battle ahead for Suriya’s character.

When asked directly about a sequel, Suriya smiled and responded, “Belief is life.”

While he didn’t confirm anything himself, director RJ Balaji later told the media that he does plan to take the story forward, adding more fuel to sequel rumours.

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‘Karuppu’ Becomes Tamil Cinema’s Biggest Hit Of 2026

Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, Karuppu also stars Indrans, Anagha Maya Ravi and Natty Subramaniam in important roles.

The film was originally scheduled to release on May 14, but last-minute issues delayed the opening by a day. It finally hit theatres on May 15 and has since seen a strong run worldwide.

With collections crossing 200 crore mark, Karuppu has now become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026, making it a major win for Suriya and the team.