Subhash Ghai Announces Taal 2, Says 'We Have Almost Completed The Script'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker Subhash Ghai hints at possible Taal sequel.

Ghai questions audience interest in a modern Taal.

Script for Taal 2 is nearing completion.

New faces are needed for the sequel's story.

One of Bollywood’s classic films, Taal, is back in the spotlight. The film had carved a special place in audiences’ hearts during its time, and now buzz around its sequel, Taal 2, has started gaining momentum. Filmmaker Subhash Ghai recently shared an update that has further raised excitement among fans.

Subhash Ghai Poses Question To Audience

A couple of days ago, Subhash Ghai took to Instagram and shared a picture of Akshaye Khanna and Anil Kapoor from Taal. Along with it, he wrote, “Peace or passion? Cosmic or crafted? Inner truth or external illusion? That’s the story of Taal - a film I dared to make. It had no villain and no violence. Would Gen Z and Alpha still like this story today? Can it become just as memorable again? Can we make Taal 2 today? These are the questions on my mind.”

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On Film’s Script

In an interview with HT City, Subhash Ghai said, “The audience will answer the question I raised in my post. For the past 15 years, people have been asking me when I will make Taal again. Even today’s Gen Z asks me to recreate it. We have almost completed the script, but it requires purity to bring it to life.”

He added, “When Taal was made, Akshaye Khanna and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were newcomers, while Anil Kapoor was presented as a star. A strong script and the right casting are crucial.”

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Subhash Ghai Praises ‘Saiyaara’

Speaking about the 2025 film Saiyaara, he said, “I really liked the film. Its biggest strength was its new cast, whose innocence was clearly visible.” When asked about casting Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda for Taal 2, he clarified, “They have now become stars, but Taal 2 needs fresh faces. That’s the demand of the story.” He also shares a close, almost family-like bond with Akshaye Khanna.

Fans Expectations

Released in 1999, Taal remains one of the most memorable films of its era. Its songs are still loved by audiences, and its popularity hasn’t faded over the years. Now, with discussions around Taal 2 gaining traction, fans are hopeful that the sequel will once again strike a chord with viewers.