How Ranveer Singh Saved Makers Of This Film From Major Box Office Losses

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh reportedly waived a big portion of his pending acting fees and profit-sharing revenue to help manage the financial deficit incurred by the 2021 sports drama 83.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the ambitious film chronicled the Indian cricket team’s legendary 1983 World Cup victory. Despite receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences alike, the project faced an uphill battle at the box office due to unprecedented real-world challenges.

The Pandemic Crunch: A Box Office Battle

Produced on a staggering, monumental budget of approximately ₹240 crore, 83 was designed to be a grand cinematic spectacle. However, its theatrical release collided with a sudden resurgence of mid-pandemic theater restrictions, night curfews, and partial cinema closures across major Indian states.

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Combined with fierce competition from other holiday releases, the film struggled to find commercial footing, ultimately leaving the production houses saddled with estimated losses ranging between ₹20 crore and ₹50 crore.

Inside the Financial Concession

According to reports, Ranveer Singh had originally signed onto the project for a fixed acting fee of around ₹20 crore, coupled with a standard percentage of the film's theatrical profits. Because the movie failed to reach its break-even point, a substantial portion of Singh's final remuneration remained pending.

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Recognizing the severe financial strain on the backers, the actor reportedly chose to forfeit his remaining salary and profit-sharing rights, absorbing a chunk of the financial blow alongside the producers.

While neither Ranveer Singh nor the film's official production banners ever publicly confirmed the exact valuation of this pay cut, such noble adjustments are a recognized practice in Bollywood. When a massive, star-studded vehicle underperforms due to external market crises, top-tier actors frequently renegotiate their final earnings to protect their creative partners and ensure industry stability.

Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar Clash

A professional clash between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar surged after Ranveer reportedly stepped away from Don 3. Speculation suggested creative differences and script overhauls strained their dynamic, leading to a major fallout.

A severe legal standoff has erupted between Ranveer and Farhan following the actor's abrupt departure from Don 3. The sudden exit derailed the high-profile franchise, prompting the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) to intervene.

In a major blow to 'Dhurandhar' star, the apex trade body has officially issued a non-cooperation directive against Singh. This disciplinary action effectively halts his ongoing projects, as union members are barred from working with him. While neither camp has released an official statement, the union's strict mandate highlights an escalating industry crisis over broken creative contracts.