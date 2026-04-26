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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWATCH: Ronit Roy’s Son Agastya Spotted With Rumoured Girlfriend At Mumbai Party

WATCH: Ronit Roy’s Son Agastya Spotted With Rumoured Girlfriend At Mumbai Party

Agastya Roy, son of Ronit Roy, was spotted with his rumoured girlfriend at a Mumbai party. Their viral video has sparked buzz on social media.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 26 Apr 2026 12:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ronit Roy's son Agastya seen at Mumbai party with girlfriend.
  • Video of Agastya and rumoured girlfriend goes viral online.
  • Agastya Roy garners attention for style and personality.
  • 19-year-old Agastya focuses on studies, maintains low profile.

Popular TV and film actor Ronit Roy’s son, Agastya Roy, is currently grabbing headlines. Recently, Agastya was spotted at a party in Mumbai with his rumoured girlfriend, where several other celebrities were also in attendance. The two were seen trying to avoid the media’s attention.

However, escaping the sharp eyes of the cameras wasn’t easy. Soon, a video of them started going viral on social media. Agastya kept it stylish and casual, wearing black denim, a loose white T-shirt, and a cap.

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Agastya Roy In Limelight

His rumoured girlfriend was seen in a black outfit, looking quite glamorous. Their chemistry caught the attention of fans. However, the duo did not pose for the cameras and quickly headed inside the venue. As soon as the video surfaced, Agastya’s dashing personality became the talk of the town.

Agastya has earlier been spotted multiple times with his father at B-town parties. He was born in 2007 and is currently 19 years old. Not much information about his rumoured girlfriend is available on social media yet.

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That said, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that his rumoured girlfriend’s looks give Bollywood actresses a run for their money. As for Agastya, he is currently focused on his studies and is even taller and more well-built than his father. His height is said to be around 6.6 feet. Ronit Roy and his wife often share photos and videos of Agastya on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
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With the video gaining traction online, fans have been actively reacting to the duo’s appearance, with many praising Agastya’s confident presence and effortless style. Some users also expressed curiosity about his personal life, while others admired how he maintained a low profile despite the attention. Whether it’s his growing popularity or his striking personality, Agastya is quickly becoming a name to watch among the new generation of star kids.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Agastya Roy?

Agastya Roy is the son of popular TV and film actor Ronit Roy. He was born in 2007 and is currently 19 years old.

What has Agastya Roy been in the news for recently?

Agastya Roy has been in the news for being spotted at a party with his rumoured girlfriend, with a video of them going viral on social media.

What is Agastya Roy's physical appearance?

Agastya is described as taller and more well-built than his father, with a height of around 6.6 feet. He was seen wearing black denim, a white T-shirt, and a cap.

What is known about Agastya Roy's rumoured girlfriend?

Not much information is available about Agastya's rumoured girlfriend on social media yet, but she was seen in a glamorous black outfit.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 26 Apr 2026 12:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ronit Roy Agatsya Roy Ronit Roy Son
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