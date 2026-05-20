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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesR Madhavan Issues Legal Notice After Brand Uses His Video For Weight Loss Promotion Scam

R Madhavan Issues Legal Notice After Brand Uses His Video For Weight Loss Promotion Scam

R. Madhavan has issued a legal notice to a wellness brand for allegedly misusing his old interview clip to falsely imply endorsement of its weight loss programme.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 20 May 2026 07:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor R. Madhavan criticizes Elevate Now for image misuse.
  • Brand used his interview clip for weight loss promotion.
  • Madhavan asserts legal action, sending a notice.
  • Actor advocates natural fitness over commercial programs.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is R. Madhavan upset with Elevate Now?

R. Madhavan is upset because Elevate Now allegedly used his image and an old interview clip without permission to promote their weight loss programs.

What did R. Madhavan do about the misuse of his image?

R. Madhavan sent a legal notice to Elevate Now and warned the public about such organizations misusing public figures' images.

How did Elevate Now allegedly misuse R. Madhavan's content?

They edited a clip from one of his old interviews to make it appear as though he was endorsing their weight loss programs, including biomarker testing and health plans.

What is R. Madhavan's approach to fitness?

R. Madhavan promotes a disciplined and natural approach to fitness, focusing on intermittent fasting, mindful eating, and consistent lifestyle habits.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 20 May 2026 07:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News R Madhavan
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