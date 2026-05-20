R Madhavan Issues Legal Notice After Brand Uses His Video For Weight Loss Promotion Scam

Indian actor R. Madhavan has strongly criticised a wellness and functional health brand, Elevate Now, for allegedly using his image and video without permission to promote its weight loss programmes. The actor shared a screenshot of a promotional reel on social media, claiming that an old interview clip of his was misused in a way that made it appear as though he was endorsing the brand’s services.

R Madhavan's Strict Warning

According to Madhavan, the video taken from a previous interview was edited and repurposed to market weight loss programmes, including biomarker testing and personalised health plans, without his consent. He expressed concern over the misleading nature of the content and questioned how such organisations believe they can misuse a public figure’s image without consequences.

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Sharing the screenshot, R. Madhavan wrote, “What a shame. How do these people and organization think they can get away with this. You cannot take a clip of somebody’s interview and make it part of your endorsement. Legal notice sent. Please BEWARE of these kind of professionals and organizations. @join.elevate.now (sic).”

R Madhavan Sents Legal Notice

He further added that the video was being presented in a manner that falsely suggested his endorsement of the product. He clarified that the clip was taken from an old interview without permission and stressed the seriousness of the issue, stating, “This reel is making it sound like I'm endorsing their product. They have just taken a clip from an interview without any permission and used it as an endorsement from my end. How are the public ever going to believe these people are their treatment. Shame (sic).” He also confirmed, “LEGAL NOTICE SENT.”

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Madhavan, known for maintaining a disciplined and natural approach to fitness, has earlier spoken about his health journey, including achieving a 21-day transformation through intermittent fasting, mindful eating, and consistent lifestyle habits rather than fad diets or commercial programmes.

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On the professional front, R. Madhavan was last seen in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge. His upcoming projects include the YRF production Alpha, Tamil films Adhirshtasaali and GDN, as well as the bilingual project Circle.