India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentMoviesSalman Khan's Maatrubhumi Confirmed For 2026 Release; Makers Share BIG Update

Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi Confirmed For 2026 Release; Makers Share BIG Update

Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi is officially set for a 2026 theatrical release. Makers confirmed the update with a new poster, while reports say they are finalising a clash-free release date.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 11:37 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Makers currently seeking suitable release date avoiding box-office clashes.

A significant update has emerged regarding Salman Khan's much-awaited film Maatrubhumi. While recent reports had suggested that the film could be pushed to 2027, the makers have now confirmed that it is still on track for a theatrical release in 2026.

Fans have been eagerly waiting to see Salman Khan return to the big screen, and the wait has only grown longer following multiple release changes. The film was initially scheduled to arrive in April 2026 before being postponed. It was later reported that Maatrubhumi could be released in August 2026, and subsequent speculation claimed that audiences would now have to wait until 2027.

However, the latest announcement from the makers has put those rumours to rest.

ALSO READ | Mammootty And Dhanush Celebrate National Award Wins On 'OM' Set, Cake-Cutting Photos Go Viral

Makers Confirm 2026 Release

Maatrubhumi is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and is being produced under Salman Khan's home banner, Salman Khan Films. On Monday, July 20, Salman Khan Films shared a new poster on X, confirming that the film will be released in cinemas in 2026.

The poster features Salman Khan alongside Chitrangda Singh in a romantic pose and prominently displays the year "2026", indicating the film's revised release window. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "A soldier's promise. A family's strength. A nation's pride."

ALSO READ | 'Ramayana' Trailer Leaks Ahead Of Official Release; Ranbir Kapoor's Entry Scene Goes Viral

Meanwhile, Bollywood Hungama reported, citing a trade source, that the makers are currently searching for a suitable release date. According to the report, most major release slots have already been occupied, and Salman Khan is keen to avoid a box-office clash with another film. If a clash becomes unavoidable, the actor is expected to speak with the other party before officially announcing the release date.

Salman Khan To Play Colonel Santosh Babu

Maatrubhumi is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers. In the film, Salman Khan portrays Colonel Santosh Babu.

The film also marks the first on-screen pairing of Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh. It was originally titled Battle of Galwan before being renamed Maatrubhumi.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which production company is behind Maatrubhumi?

Maatrubhumi is being produced under Salman Khan's home banner, Salman Khan Films. Salman Khan Films recently confirmed the 2026 release on X (formerly Twitter).

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 20 Jul 2026 11:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Salman Khan Maatrubhumi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Movies
Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi Confirmed For 2026 Release; Makers Share BIG Update
Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi Confirmed For 2026 Release; Makers Share BIG Update
Movies
Ranbir Kapoor Vs Yash: Who Is The Highest-Paid Star Of Rs 4,000 Crore Epic Ramayana?
Ranbir Kapoor Vs Yash: Who Is The Highest-Paid Star Of Rs 4,000 Crore Epic Ramayana?
Movies
‘Jana Nayagan’ New Teaser Shows Vijay’s Transformation Into Tamil Nadu CM Ahead Of July 23 Release: WATCH
‘Jana Nayagan’ New Teaser Shows Vijay’s Transformation Into Tamil Nadu CM Ahead Of July 23 Release: WATCH
Movies
Marvel Drops First ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Trailer As Ticket Sales Go Live; Doctor Doom Gets First Look
Marvel Drops First ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Trailer As Ticket Sales Go Live; Doctor Doom Gets First Look
Advertisement

Videos

Political Front: Kharge Slams Police Action as Student Protest Reaches Near Parliament
Capital Watch: Security Tightens Near Parliament as Protesters Reach Close to Complex
Breaking Now: Protesters Reach Near Parliament, Police Use Tear Gas to Control Situation
Parliament Watch: Monsoon Session Opens With Opposition Attack, Govt Calls for Constructive Debate
Political Pulse: Akhilesh Raises NEET Row as SP MPs March From Parliament to Jantar Mantar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget