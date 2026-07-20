Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi Confirmed For 2026 Release; Makers Share BIG Update

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Makers currently seeking suitable release date avoiding box-office clashes.

A significant update has emerged regarding Salman Khan's much-awaited film Maatrubhumi. While recent reports had suggested that the film could be pushed to 2027, the makers have now confirmed that it is still on track for a theatrical release in 2026.

Fans have been eagerly waiting to see Salman Khan return to the big screen, and the wait has only grown longer following multiple release changes. The film was initially scheduled to arrive in April 2026 before being postponed. It was later reported that Maatrubhumi could be released in August 2026, and subsequent speculation claimed that audiences would now have to wait until 2027.

However, the latest announcement from the makers has put those rumours to rest.

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Makers Confirm 2026 Release

Maatrubhumi is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and is being produced under Salman Khan's home banner, Salman Khan Films. On Monday, July 20, Salman Khan Films shared a new poster on X, confirming that the film will be released in cinemas in 2026.

The poster features Salman Khan alongside Chitrangda Singh in a romantic pose and prominently displays the year "2026", indicating the film's revised release window. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "A soldier's promise. A family's strength. A nation's pride."

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Meanwhile, Bollywood Hungama reported, citing a trade source, that the makers are currently searching for a suitable release date. According to the report, most major release slots have already been occupied, and Salman Khan is keen to avoid a box-office clash with another film. If a clash becomes unavoidable, the actor is expected to speak with the other party before officially announcing the release date.

Salman Khan To Play Colonel Santosh Babu

Maatrubhumi is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers. In the film, Salman Khan portrays Colonel Santosh Babu.

The film also marks the first on-screen pairing of Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh. It was originally titled Battle of Galwan before being renamed Maatrubhumi.