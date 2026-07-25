Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jana Nayagan led Friday box office despite expected second-day decline.

The Odyssey neared ₹100 crore, Dhamaal 4 continued its steady run.

Lenin lagged behind others; Jana Nayagan dominated Friday's box office.

Friday turned into another eventful day at the Indian box office as both fresh releases and established titles battled for audience attention. While several films posted encouraging numbers, it was Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan that continued to dominate the ticket windows. Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey edged closer to the coveted Rs 100 crore mark, Dhamaal 4 sustained its impressive run in the third week, and Lenin witnessed a slower pace.

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Jana Nayagan Day 2 Box Office Collection

After opening with an impressive Rs 42.70 crore, Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan experienced the expected second-day decline. According to Sacnilk's early estimates, the film earned Rs 21.15 crore on its second day, Friday.

With this, the film's total domestic collection has climbed to Rs 63.85 crore within just two days, comfortably making it the top performer among the current theatrical releases.

The Odyssey Day 8 Box Office Collection

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has continued its strong theatrical run in India. The film wrapped up its opening week with Rs 90.30 crore in earnings.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk's early trend report, the film collected Rs 6.85 crore on its eighth day (second Friday), taking its overall Indian box office total to Rs 97.15 crore. The latest figures leave the film within touching distance of the Rs 100 crore milestone.

Dhamaal 4 Day 15 Box Office Collection

Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 has entered its third week with steady audience support. The comedy entertainer had collected Rs 96 crore during its opening week, followed by Rs 40.65 crore in the second week.

According to Sacnilk's early estimates, the film earned Rs 2.50 crore on Day 15 (third Friday). Its cumulative domestic collection now stands at Rs 139.15 crore, reflecting a stable run despite new competition.

Lenin Day 15 Box Office Collection

Akhil Akkineni's Lenin has also stepped into its third week in cinemas. The film had collected Rs 36.65 crore in its opening week, followed by Rs 10.17 crore in the second.

Industry tracker Sacnilk's early trend report suggests the film added Rs 38 lakh on Day 15 (third Friday). That takes its total box office collection to Rs 47.20 crore after fifteen days.

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Jana Nayagan vs The Odyssey vs Dhamaal 4 vs Lenin: Who Won Friday's Box Office Battle?

Friday clearly belonged to Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan, which comfortably emerged as the day's highest-grossing film with an estimated Rs 21.15 crore, maintaining its lead over every other release despite witnessing the usual second-day drop. Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey secured second place with Rs 6.85 crore, continuing its impressive run and moving within touching distance of the Rs 100 crore mark in India.

Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 held steady in its third week by collecting Rs 2.50 crore, proving it still has strong audience support despite fresh competition. Meanwhile, Akhil Akkineni's Lenin remained the weakest performer among the four, earning Rs 38 lakh on its third Friday.

Based on Friday's collections, Jana Nayagan was the clear winner, while The Odyssey continued to enjoy remarkable momentum, Dhamaal 4 sustained its successful theatrical run, and Lenin experienced a comparatively slower day at the box office.