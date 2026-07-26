Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jana Nayagan dominated Saturday box office, collecting Rs 28.50 crore.

Film's total net collection reached Rs 92.35 crore by Saturday night.

The Odyssey surpassed Rs 100 crore, adding Rs 11.50 crore on Day 9.

Dhamaal 4 and Lenin continued their steady box office runs.

The Saturday box office witnessed another intense battle as multiple films continued their theatrical run across India. While new and existing releases competed for audiences, Joseph Vijay's Jana Nayagan remained firmly in control, extending its dominant streak. Meanwhile, Dhamaal 4, The Odyssey, and Lenin continued adding to their totals, although they remained well behind the weekend frontrunner. Here's a look at how each film performed on Saturday, according to the latest estimates.

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Jana Nayagan Day 3 Box Office Collection

Jana Nayagan maintained its winning run on its third day in cinemas after a powerful opening.

The film had collected Rs 42.70 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 21.15 crore on Day 2.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, by 10:30 pm on Saturday, the film had earned an estimated Rs 28.50 crore on Day 3. It also registered an occupancy of 37.2%.

With this performance, Jana Nayagan's total India net collection has reached Rs 92.35 crore.

The Odyssey Day 9 Box Office Collection

The Odyssey continued attracting audiences during its second weekend.

The film had finished its first week with Rs 90.30 crore in India and collected Rs 6.85 crore on Day 8.

According to the latest estimates, it earned Rs 11.50 crore by 10:30 pm on Saturday (Day 9). The film registered an occupancy of 54.8%.

With this, The Odyssey's India net collection has climbed to Rs 108.20 crore, crossing the Rs 100 crore milestone while continuing its theatrical run.

Dhamaal 4 Day 16 Box Office Collection

Dhamaal 4, which began its box office journey with an opening collection of Rs 14 crore, had wrapped up its first week with Rs 96 crore.

The comedy entertainer added Rs 40.65 crore during its second week before entering its third week.

After collecting Rs 2.25 crore on its 15th day, the film earned an estimated Rs 2.49 crore by 10:30 pm on Saturday (Day 16). The occupancy stood at 18.0%.

Its total India net collection now stands at Rs 143.40 crore.

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Lenin Day 16 Box Office Collection

Lenin continued its steady run at the box office.

The film collected Rs 36.65 crore during its opening week and followed it with Rs 10.17 crore in its second week.

It earned Rs 0.41 crore on Day 15 and, according to early estimates, added Rs 0.42 crore by 10:30 pm on Saturday (Day 16). The film recorded an occupancy of 21.0%.

Its total India net collection has now reached Rs 47.65 crore.