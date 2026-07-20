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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesMammootty And Dhanush Celebrate National Award Wins On 'OM' Set, Cake-Cutting Photos Go Viral

Mammootty And Dhanush Celebrate National Award Wins On 'OM' Set, Cake-Cutting Photos Go Viral

Fresh off their National Award wins, Mammootty and Dhanush celebrated with a cake-cutting on the sets of OM. Photos from the joyful moment have gone viral on social media.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
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  • Director and editor also won, increasing anticipation for OM.

Fresh from their victories at the 72nd National Film Awards, Malayalam superstar Mammootty and Tamil actor Dhanush came together to celebrate their achievements on the sets of their upcoming film, OM.

Mammootty, Dhanush Cut Cake To Mark National Award Win

The awards, announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in New Delhi on Saturday evening, recognised both actors for their outstanding contributions to Indian cinema. To mark the occasion, the duo celebrated with a cake-cutting ceremony alongside director Rajkumar Periasamy and editor R. Kalaivanan, who were also honoured at this year's National Film Awards.

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Photographs from the celebration have since gone viral on social media, with fans warmly congratulating the team. Sharing the images on his X account, Mammootty thanked everyone for their love and support, describing the gathering as a "small celebration" of their National Award success with his OM colleagues.

Memorable Year For The OM Team

Mammootty was named Best Actor, sharing the honour with Kartik Aaryan, who received the award for Chandu Champion. Mammootty earned the recognition for his acclaimed performance in Brahmayugam.

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Dhanush also enjoyed an impressive evening, taking home two honours. His directorial venture Raayan won the Best Tamil Film award, while he received a Special Mention (Best Actor) for his performance in Captain Miller.

The celebrations extended beyond the lead actors. Rajkumar Periasamy was recognised as Best Director for Amaran, while R Kalaivanan won the Best Editing award for the same film, making it a memorable occasion for the entire OM team.

With multiple National Award winners now collaborating on OM, anticipation for the film has only grown, adding further excitement to one of the industry's most talked-about upcoming projects.

Frequently Asked Questions

Were there other National Award winners celebrating on the OM sets?

Yes, director Rajkumar Periasamy won Best Director for Amaran. Editor R. Kalaivanan also received the Best Editing award for the same film.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
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National Award Dhanush Mammootty Om Cake Cutting
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