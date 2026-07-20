Mammootty And Dhanush Celebrate National Award Wins On 'OM' Set, Cake-Cutting Photos Go Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Director and editor also won, increasing anticipation for OM.

Fresh from their victories at the 72nd National Film Awards, Malayalam superstar Mammootty and Tamil actor Dhanush came together to celebrate their achievements on the sets of their upcoming film, OM.

Mammootty, Dhanush Cut Cake To Mark National Award Win

The awards, announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in New Delhi on Saturday evening, recognised both actors for their outstanding contributions to Indian cinema. To mark the occasion, the duo celebrated with a cake-cutting ceremony alongside director Rajkumar Periasamy and editor R. Kalaivanan, who were also honoured at this year's National Film Awards.

A Small celebration of our National Award wins with @dhanushkraja , @Rajkumar_KP and R. Kalaivanan on the sets of #OM



Grateful for all the love and wishes. pic.twitter.com/2PqXnIn2Oc — Mammootty (@mammukka) July 19, 2026

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Photographs from the celebration have since gone viral on social media, with fans warmly congratulating the team. Sharing the images on his X account, Mammootty thanked everyone for their love and support, describing the gathering as a "small celebration" of their National Award success with his OM colleagues.

Memorable Year For The OM Team

Mammootty was named Best Actor, sharing the honour with Kartik Aaryan, who received the award for Chandu Champion. Mammootty earned the recognition for his acclaimed performance in Brahmayugam.

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Dhanush also enjoyed an impressive evening, taking home two honours. His directorial venture Raayan won the Best Tamil Film award, while he received a Special Mention (Best Actor) for his performance in Captain Miller.

The celebrations extended beyond the lead actors. Rajkumar Periasamy was recognised as Best Director for Amaran, while R Kalaivanan won the Best Editing award for the same film, making it a memorable occasion for the entire OM team.

With multiple National Award winners now collaborating on OM, anticipation for the film has only grown, adding further excitement to one of the industry's most talked-about upcoming projects.