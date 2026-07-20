India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentMovies'Ramayana' Trailer Leaks Ahead Of Official Release; Ranbir Kapoor's Entry Scene Goes Viral

'Ramayana' Trailer Leaks Ahead Of Official Release; Ranbir Kapoor's Entry Scene Goes Viral

Ramayana: Part 1 trailer leaked online before its July 24, release. Makers launched an anti-piracy drive, urging fans to avoid unofficial clips ahead of the film's November 8, release.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ramayana: Part 1 trailer clip leaked ahead of launch.
  • Private event clip revealed Ranbir, Yash in pivotal roles.
  • Producers launched anti-piracy efforts to remove leaked footage.

Ranbir Kapoor's much-awaited film Ramayana: Part 1 has fallen victim to piracy ahead of its official trailer launch. A video from the upcoming film's trailer surfaced on social media before its scheduled digital release, prompting the makers to take immediate action.

With fans eagerly awaiting the first official glimpse of the epic, reports of the trailer leak have created a major buzz online. In response, the film's producers have launched a large-scale anti-piracy operation to remove the unauthorised footage from digital platforms.

Ramayana: Part 1 Trailer Leaked Before Official Launch

The leaked footage is reportedly a 1-minute-28-second clip recorded during the exclusive Pratham Sankalp event held in New Delhi. The clip appeared on social media within hours of the private screening.

Following the leak, producer Namit Malhotra and the film's legal team began an extensive anti-piracy drive to identify the source of the footage and remove it from online platforms. As the official trailer is scheduled to be released on July 24, the makers have urged fans to avoid watching unofficial clips and instead experience the visuals as originally intended.

Exclusive Preview Footage Goes Viral

The special preview of Ramayana: Part 1 was shown only to invited guests attending the Pratham Sankalp event in New Delhi. However, shortly after the screening, a mobile phone-recorded clip lasting approximately 1 minute and 28 seconds began circulating widely online.

ALSO READ | Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' Continues Winning Streak, Tops OTT Trending List

The viral footage reportedly includes Ranbir Kapoor's first appearance as Lord Ram, along with the moment in which his character agrees to go into exile to honour his father's promise to Kaikeyi. Another clip that has been widely shared features Yash delivering a powerful performance as Ravana.

Makers Initiate Anti-Piracy Action

Producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari have instructed their anti-piracy partners and legal teams to identify and remove all unauthorised uploads of the leaked footage.

According to reports, a source associated with the production said efforts to take down the clips began on Saturday night. By Sunday morning, the footage had reportedly been removed from Reddit, although removing it from X (formerly Twitter) proved to be more challenging.

ALSO READ | 'Don't Raise A Hand Against Our Children': Kavita Kaushik's Emotional Appeal To Delhi Police

When Will The Ramayana: Part 1 Trailer Be Released?

The official trailer of Ramayana: Part 1 will be released on July 24. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on November 8, coinciding with the Diwali festivities.

The cast includes Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Yash, Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened with the Ramayana: Part 1 trailer?

A clip from the film's trailer was leaked online ahead of its official launch. This footage, reportedly 1 minute 28 seconds long, was recorded during a private event.

How have the makers of Ramayana: Part 1 responded to the trailer leak?

The film's producers have launched a large-scale anti-piracy operation. They are working with legal teams to remove the unauthorized footage from digital platforms.

When is the official trailer for Ramayana: Part 1 expected, and when will the movie be released?

The official trailer for Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled for July 24. The film itself will be released in cinemas on November 8, 2026, coinciding with Diwali.

What content was included in the leaked Ramayana: Part 1 trailer footage?

The leaked clip reportedly featured Ranbir Kapoor's first appearance as Lord Ram agreeing to exile. It also included a powerful appearance by Yash as Ravana.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 20 Jul 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ramayana Part 1 Ramayana Trailer Leak
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Movies
'Ramayana' Trailer Leaks Ahead Of Official Release; Ranbir Kapoor's Entry Scene Goes Viral
'Ramayana' Trailer Leaks Ahead Of Official Release; Ranbir Kapoor's Entry Scene Goes Viral
Movies
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' Continues Winning Streak, Tops OTT Trending List
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' Continues Winning Streak, Tops OTT Trending List
Movies
Arijit Singh Returns From Retirement For Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2
Arijit Singh Returns From Retirement For Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2
Movies
Sunday Box Office Collection: 'The Odyssey' Dominates, 'Dhamaal 4' And 'Alpha' Register Slight Gain On Sunday
Sunday Box Office Collection: 'The Odyssey' Dominates, 'Dhamaal 4' And 'Alpha' Register Slight Gain On Sunday
Advertisement

Videos

Political Front: Kharge Slams Police Action as Student Protest Reaches Near Parliament
Capital Watch: Security Tightens Near Parliament as Protesters Reach Close to Complex
Breaking Now: Protesters Reach Near Parliament, Police Use Tear Gas to Control Situation
Parliament Watch: Monsoon Session Opens With Opposition Attack, Govt Calls for Constructive Debate
Political Pulse: Akhilesh Raises NEET Row as SP MPs March From Parliament to Jantar Mantar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget