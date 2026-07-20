'Ramayana' Trailer Leaks Ahead Of Official Release; Ranbir Kapoor's Entry Scene Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ramayana: Part 1 trailer clip leaked ahead of launch.

Private event clip revealed Ranbir, Yash in pivotal roles.

Producers launched anti-piracy efforts to remove leaked footage.

Ranbir Kapoor's much-awaited film Ramayana: Part 1 has fallen victim to piracy ahead of its official trailer launch. A video from the upcoming film's trailer surfaced on social media before its scheduled digital release, prompting the makers to take immediate action.

With fans eagerly awaiting the first official glimpse of the epic, reports of the trailer leak have created a major buzz online. In response, the film's producers have launched a large-scale anti-piracy operation to remove the unauthorised footage from digital platforms.

Ramayana: Part 1 Trailer Leaked Before Official Launch

The leaked footage is reportedly a 1-minute-28-second clip recorded during the exclusive Pratham Sankalp event held in New Delhi. The clip appeared on social media within hours of the private screening.

Following the leak, producer Namit Malhotra and the film's legal team began an extensive anti-piracy drive to identify the source of the footage and remove it from online platforms. As the official trailer is scheduled to be released on July 24, the makers have urged fans to avoid watching unofficial clips and instead experience the visuals as originally intended.

Exclusive Preview Footage Goes Viral

The special preview of Ramayana: Part 1 was shown only to invited guests attending the Pratham Sankalp event in New Delhi. However, shortly after the screening, a mobile phone-recorded clip lasting approximately 1 minute and 28 seconds began circulating widely online.

ALSO READ | Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' Continues Winning Streak, Tops OTT Trending List

The viral footage reportedly includes Ranbir Kapoor's first appearance as Lord Ram, along with the moment in which his character agrees to go into exile to honour his father's promise to Kaikeyi. Another clip that has been widely shared features Yash delivering a powerful performance as Ravana.

Makers Initiate Anti-Piracy Action

Producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari have instructed their anti-piracy partners and legal teams to identify and remove all unauthorised uploads of the leaked footage.

According to reports, a source associated with the production said efforts to take down the clips began on Saturday night. By Sunday morning, the footage had reportedly been removed from Reddit, although removing it from X (formerly Twitter) proved to be more challenging.

ALSO READ | 'Don't Raise A Hand Against Our Children': Kavita Kaushik's Emotional Appeal To Delhi Police

When Will The Ramayana: Part 1 Trailer Be Released?

The official trailer of Ramayana: Part 1 will be released on July 24. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on November 8, coinciding with the Diwali festivities.

The cast includes Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Yash, Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles.