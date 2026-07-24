Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya Review: Kay Kay Menon’s Series Scores Straight A’s Without Getting Preachy

A teacher asks a student to explain the concept of relative velocity. The student replies, “Whenever my mother makes a mistake, my aunt arrives at full speed to start a fight - that’s relative velocity”. Just imagine what kind of “ideal school” produces answers like that. That quirky exchange perfectly sets the tone for this series, which is set in one such school. Beneath its humour, the show raises important questions about India’s education system and the unrealistic expectations parents often place on their children. The best part is that it does so while keeping you thoroughly entertained, never making you feel like you’re being lectured.

Story

The series revolves around an ideal village school where the students seem more interested in everything except studies. Headmaster Gyaneshwar Tripathi spends more time playing cricket with the children than teaching them. However, things change when he learns that if the school’s Class 10 board results improve, he will get the chance to travel abroad with his wife.

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Determined to make it happen, he throws himself into teaching. But with the school lacking even basic facilities, the task is far from easy. Whether Tripathi succeeds in improving the students’ performance - and whether he finally gets to go abroad - forms the crux of this seven-episode series on Prime Video.

How Is The Series?

This is a thoroughly enjoyable series. It explores the lives of students, their parents, teachers, and the education system as a whole, while making meaningful observations without becoming preachy. The opening episode is excellent and sets the tone perfectly. Although the series becomes slightly melodramatic in the middle, it never loses sight of its core themes.

The storytelling remains light-hearted, making serious issues easy to understand while keeping the audience engaged. Through the experiences of different students, the show presents several situations that leave viewers with valuable lessons. The pacing is another major strength. At around 30 minutes each, the episodes never feel stretched, and the series rarely gives you a chance to feel bored. While some viewers may find the occasional dramatic moments excessive, they are few and far between.

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Overall, this is an important series. Even today, many schools across the country continue to struggle with poor infrastructure and limited resources, and the show portrays these realities effectively. It is also elevated by a terrific ensemble cast. Created by Biswapati Sarkar, who was once an integral part of TVF, the series is a reminder of why he earned that reputation.

Performances

Kay Kay Menon delivers a terrific performance as Headmaster Gyaneshwar Tripathi. He is perfectly cast in the role, and his impeccable comic timing and endearing innocence make the character instantly likeable.

Naveen Kasturia is equally impressive as a father to a young daughter. His emotional bond with his child is one of the highlights of the series and lends it considerable emotional depth.

Archana Puran Singh also delivers a solid performance. Unlike her familiar television persona on The Kapil Sharma Show, she barely smiles here, showcasing a completely different side of her acting.

Abhimanyu Singh impresses in an unusual role as a Hindi teacher, proving once again that he can excel beyond the intense characters he is usually associated with. Deven Bhojani is a pleasant surprise as a politician, while Prasanna Bisht also leaves a mark with a commendable performance.

Writing And Direction

The series is written by Akshay Asthana and Biswapati Sarkar, along with contributions from several other writers. The writing is one of the show’s biggest strengths, balancing humour, emotion, and social commentary with ease. Director Himank Gaur also does an excellent job, ensuring the narrative remains engaging throughout.

Verdict

Overall, this is a series well worth watching. It entertains while prompting viewers to reflect on the realities of India’s education system, making for an engaging and meaningful watch.