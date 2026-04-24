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HomeEntertainmentMoviesSalman Khan, Nayanthara’s SVC63 Set For Eid 2027 Release

Salman Khan, Nayanthara’s SVC63 Set For Eid 2027 Release

Salman Khan and Nayanthara have started shooting in Mumbai for their upcoming film SVC63.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 11:59 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salman Khan and Nayanthara's film begins production in Mumbai.
  • The action film is produced by Dil Raju and directed by Vamshi Paidipally.
  • Salman Khan confirmed the project targets an Eid 2027 release.
  • Khan suggested a long wait, mirroring his own anticipation.

Salman Khan and Nayanthara’s upcoming project has officially gone on floors in Mumbai. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the action film brings together two major stars on screen for the first time.

The film has now locked its release timeline as well. Salman Khan has confirmed that the project will not hit theatres this year and is instead aimed at the Eid window in 2027. With this, the film aligns with the festive release strategy often associated with his films.

Salman Khan, Nayanthara’s Film Gets Release Date

“Thoda durr ki sochna chahiye, That’s why I announced Eid… [You should think a little ahead - that’s why I announced Eid],” wrote Salman Khan on X, formerly Twitter. 

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In the next few lines, he added, “Don’t worry iss wali ka bhi bataenge, when the time is right…. Patience, thoda sa sabar… Mere Jitna he intezar karna padega. Baherhaal jo apka haal hai wo hi mera bhi haal hai…. Haha [Don’t worry, we will reveal this one as well when the time is right… patience, a little patience… you will have to wait as much as I do. Anyway, what you’re feeling is exactly what I’m feeling too… haha.]”

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(This is a breaking)

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will the Salman Khan and Nayanthara starrer film be released?

The action film starring Salman Khan and Nayanthara is aimed at the Eid window in 2027. Salman Khan confirmed this release timeline.

Who is directing the new Salman Khan and Nayanthara film?

The upcoming film starring Salman Khan and Nayanthara is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. It is being produced by Dil Raju.

Where did the filming for Salman Khan and Nayanthara's project begin?

The filming for the upcoming project starring Salman Khan and Nayanthara has officially commenced in Mumbai. This marks their first on-screen collaboration.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Apr 2026 11:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Nayanthara Salman Khan Breaking News ABP Live
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