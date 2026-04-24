Salman Khan, Nayanthara’s SVC63 Set For Eid 2027 Release

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan and Nayanthara's film begins production in Mumbai.

The action film is produced by Dil Raju and directed by Vamshi Paidipally.

Salman Khan confirmed the project targets an Eid 2027 release.

Khan suggested a long wait, mirroring his own anticipation.

Salman Khan and Nayanthara’s upcoming project has officially gone on floors in Mumbai. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the action film brings together two major stars on screen for the first time.

The film has now locked its release timeline as well. Salman Khan has confirmed that the project will not hit theatres this year and is instead aimed at the Eid window in 2027. With this, the film aligns with the festive release strategy often associated with his films.

Salman Khan, Nayanthara’s Film Gets Release Date

“Thoda durr ki sochna chahiye, That’s why I announced Eid… [You should think a little ahead - that’s why I announced Eid],” wrote Salman Khan on X, formerly Twitter.



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In the next few lines, he added, “Don’t worry iss wali ka bhi bataenge, when the time is right…. Patience, thoda sa sabar… Mere Jitna he intezar karna padega. Baherhaal jo apka haal hai wo hi mera bhi haal hai…. Haha [Don’t worry, we will reveal this one as well when the time is right… patience, a little patience… you will have to wait as much as I do. Anyway, what you’re feeling is exactly what I’m feeling too… haha.]”

Thoda durr ki sochna chahiye, That’s why announced Eid….. Don’t worry iss wali ka bhi bataenge, when the time is right……

Patience, thoda sa sabar……

Mere Jitna he intezar karna padega,

Baherhaal jo apka haal hai wo hi mera bhi haal hai…. haha 🙏#Nayanthara… pic.twitter.com/nMGrfOj3DF — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 24, 2026

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