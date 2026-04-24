Ex-MP Nirahua Still Receives Pension From Government, Enjoys Free 1st AC Travel Benefits

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nirahua continues earning through upcoming films and shows.

Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua is not just an actor but also a politician. He has served as a Member of Parliament (MP) from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh. In 2022, after Akhilesh Yadav resigned from the seat, a by-election was held. Nirahua defeated Dharmendra Yadav by a wide margin, securing a strong win. He remained the MP from Azamgarh for nearly two years. Even though he is not an MP today, he still receives government benefits. Apart from films, he also earns as a former MP.

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Election Journey And Wins

Nirahua was first fielded by the BJP in 2019 to contest against Akhilesh Yadav, but he lost that election. Later, in the year 2022, after Akhilesh stepped down, Nirahua got another chance in the bypoll, and this time he defeated Dharmendra Yadav. However, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he once again faced defeat.

Salary Of MPs And Pension Hike

Talking about the salary and benefits, in March 2025, the salaries of MPs were increased. After the hike, the monthly salary of an MP went up to Rs 1.24 lakh from Rs 1 lakh. Along with this, the pension of former MPs was also increased. Earlier, they received Rs 25,000 per month, which has now been raised to Rs 31,000.

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Benefits Given To Former MPs

Apart from a pension, former MPs enjoy several other perks. They get free travel facilities, including free train journeys across the country in First AC or Second AC coaches. They are also given a membership card for the Parliament. In addition, they receive medical benefits under the CGHS (Central Government Health Scheme), which allows them to get treatment for free. Their spouse is also provided with an ID card, which gives access to facilities like the Parliament library.

Since Nirahua served as an MP in 2022 and held the position for about two years, he is eligible for all these benefits.

Upcoming Films And Projects

Even though he is no longer an MP, Nirahua continues to earn well through films and shows. He has also been actively working on OTT platforms. Some of his upcoming films include Patna Se Pakistan 2, Nirahua Hindustani 5, and Murga Trophy.