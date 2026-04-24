Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Harry Styles reportedly proposed to Zoë Kravitz after eight months.

Kravitz was seen wearing a diamond ring, fueling engagement rumors.

The couple has been public since August 2025, intensifying their relationship.

This news follows their

Harry Styles is officially off the market as he “dropped to one knee” for Zoë Kravitz after dating her for eight months. The “As It Was” singer didn't hold back on the hardware, either, with the Batman actress spotted with a diamond on her ring finger. Harry Styles, 32, is five years younger than Zoë Kravitz, who is 37.

‘Harry Is Completely Smitten’

The pop sensation, per the insiders quoted by Page Six, is “completely smitten” with the High Fidelity star. They even claimed that Styles is so much in love with her that he “would jump off a cliff” to prove his devotion. As for Kravitz? Sources, per the outlet, say she’s on “cloud nine”.

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The rumours of their relationship turned true this week in London, where the pair were caught sharing a celebratory kiss. What caught attention was the diamond on Kravitz’s finger, which confirmed the rumours.

The pair first sent the internet into a frenzy in August 2025, when they were seen wandering arm-in-arm through the streets of Rome. By the end of that month, the honeymoon phase was in full swing, with the duo photographed “making out like teenagers” back in London.

While Harry is known for keeping his private life behind a velvet rope, a source noted that his decision to go public so early was a dead giveaway of his intentions. “Harry wouldn’t have gone public with Zoë if it wasn’t the real deal,” they shared, referencing their debut just one month into the relationship.

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The couple cemented their “it-couple” status last month, looking every bit the future newlyweds while walking hand-in-hand into the Saturday Night Live after-party following Harry’s hosting gig.

Harry, Zoë’s Dating History

This marks a new chapter for Kravitz, who was previously married to Karl Glusman and was engaged to Channing Tatum before their 2024 split. Styles may head towards the altar after a high-profile dating history that includes Taylor Russell, Olivia Wilde, Kendall Jenner, and Taylor Swift.

Harry’s heart moved fast for Kravitz, as just two months before that, he was spotted at Glastonbury locking lips with producer Ella Kenny. It seems, however, that Kravitz was the one to finally make him want to settle down.