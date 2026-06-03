Obsession Becomes 2026's Surprise Horror Hit In India; CBFC's 38 Cuts Trigger Backlash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supernatural thriller 'Obsession' becomes surprise 2026 hit.

Modest budget film gains traction through word-of-mouth.

CBFC cuts spark debate over content for adult film.

Indian celebrities Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan praise film.

Hollywood horror films have always had a special fan base among Indian audiences. Whether it is The Conjuring franchise or It, these films have managed to leave viewers terrified and fascinated for years. Adding to that list is Obsession, a supernatural thriller that has now become one of the most talked-about horror films of the year, with Indian audiences seemingly unable to stop talking about it.

Biggest Surprise Hit of 2026

Obsession has emerged as one of the biggest surprise hits of 2026 in the supernatural thriller genre. Directed by Curry Barker and made on a modest budget of just 1 million dollars, the film has found massive success largely through strong word of mouth.

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The story revolves around Bear, a lonely employee at a music store, and his co-worker Nikki. Bear comes across a mysterious supernatural object known as the "One Wish Willow," which is believed to grant a single wish when broken.

Hoping to make Nikki fall in love with him, Bear uses the object, only to discover that the wish unleashes a series of disturbing and horrifying consequences.

Bear eventually realizes that Nikki's memories and feelings have been changed by the wish. As her obsession becomes more intense and dangerous, he discovers that the curse can only be broken if either he or Nikki dies. He tries to reverse the wish, but every attempt leads to more tragedy and devastating consequences.

CBFC Cuts Spark Debate

While Obsession received an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the board also ordered 38 cuts in the film before its release in India.

According to a report by News18, a 24-second graphic violence sequence and a 14-second sexually explicit scene were removed. A visual featuring nudity was also reportedly modified.

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The decision quickly sparked debate online, with several moviegoers questioning why an adults-only film required such extensive cuts.

One user reacted on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “The Censor board sucks @CBFC_India. Just Watched Obsession from Cinepolis, Kerala. Due to substantiate cuts on violence & a sex scene (mind you - for an A rated movie!), major part of the plot was missed."

Celebrities Applaud the Film

The film has not only impressed audiences but has also found admirers within the Indian film industry. Actors Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to praise the film and recommend it to their followers.

Ananya Panday wrote on her Instagram Story, “I can’t get this film out of my head. Safe to say I am obsessed." Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan shared, “One of the best horror films after a very long time! what a movie!! absolutely obessed with #obession!! Don’t miss this one’.

Apart from becoming one of the highest-grossing horror films of the year, Obsession has also performed impressively at the box office.

The film's earnings have reportedly surpassed those of the Indian romantic drama Chaand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, making it one of the standout success stories of 2026.