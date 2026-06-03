Actor Manoj Bajpayee discusses the art, challenges, and responsibility of portraying real-life heroes in the session 'Tales Untold: Playing Real Heroes'. Drawing from his extensive experience of bringing complex real-life characters to the screen, the acclaimed actor shares insights into his preparation process, the emotional weight of such roles, and the importance of staying authentic to the lives and stories being depicted. He spoke about the session during a conversation with senior journalist and anchor Dibang.

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Manoj Bajpayee Explains His Approach To Roles

Talking about what drives his film choices, the actor said, "I don't choose a person; I choose a script. I choose the character that exists within that script. It doesn't matter whether the character is based on a real person, someone who has passed away, or a fictional figure. What matters is that the role is part of a brilliantly written script and offers me something I haven't done before."