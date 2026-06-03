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HomeINDIA AT 2047India@2047: Manoj Bajpayee Reveals What Drives His Film Choices At ABP Conclave, Says ‘I Choose Script, Character’

India@2047: Manoj Bajpayee Reveals What Drives His Film Choices At ABP Conclave, Says ‘I Choose Script, Character’

Manoj Bajpayee shared the key factor behind choosing his films at ABP Conclave, saying a strong script and a character he hasn't explored before matter most to him.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 03 Jun 2026 11:39 AM (IST)

Actor Manoj Bajpayee discusses the art, challenges, and responsibility of portraying real-life heroes in the session 'Tales Untold: Playing Real Heroes'. Drawing from his extensive experience of bringing complex real-life characters to the screen, the acclaimed actor shares insights into his preparation process, the emotional weight of such roles, and the importance of staying authentic to the lives and stories being depicted. He spoke about the session during a conversation with senior journalist and anchor Dibang.

ALSO READ: 'India Stands At Unique Moment Amid Global Turmoil': CEO Sumanta Datta Kickstarts India@2047 Summit

Manoj Bajpayee Explains His Approach To Roles

Talking about what drives his film choices, the actor said, "I don't choose a person; I choose a script. I choose the character that exists within that script. It doesn't matter whether the character is based on a real person, someone who has passed away, or a fictional figure. What matters is that the role is part of a brilliantly written script and offers me something I haven't done before."

Before You Go

India@2047 Summit: Modi Calls for Innovation, Reforms, and National Resolve

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Jun 2026 11:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Manoj Bajpayee 100 Years Of Independence India At 2047 India At 2047 News
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