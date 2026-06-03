Anushka Sharma Sets Premanand Maharaj As Phone Wallpaper, Internet Reacts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli visited Vrindavan after RCB's IPL win.

The couple received blessings from spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj.

Sharma's phone wallpaper featuring the guru sparked online debate.

Internet users defended Sharma's personal spiritual choices.

Actor Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, recently visited Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched their second IPL title by defeating Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final. Kohli finished the 155-run chase with the winning shot as RCB secured a five-wicket win.

The couple was seen at the spiritual leader's ashram wearing a chandan tilak on their foreheads. Kohli was also spotted carrying what appeared to be a religious book. They later returned to Mumbai the same day.

Anushka’s Phone Wallpaper Catches Attention

Anushka and Virat were snapped as they left Mumbai airport in their car. A small detail caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans. Photos and videos circulating online appeared to show Anushka’s phone wallpaper.

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What surprised many was that the wallpaper did not feature Virat, Anushka herself, or their children, Vamika and Akaay. Instead, the actor had seemingly chosen a picture of the spiritual guru as her phone background.

Earlier, a photo of Virat Kohli's phone wallpaper had also gone viral on social media. He had a picture of Neem Karoli Baba set as his wallpaper.

Internet Divided Over Phone Wallpaper

This started an unwarranted discussion on social media, with several users praising Anushka’s devotion and defending her personal choice. Others, however, pointed to her role in the 2014 film PK along with Aamir Khan.

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One user wrote, “And she did PK.”

Another commented, “You know what, I don't feel this right. People should be left alone whoever it might be with their choices of food, cloth, faith and family.”

A third user speculated, “There might be something worrisome must have happened in her life which led her to be so religious.”

Defending the actor, another social media user wrote, “Stop judging others for god sake...Do u personally know her?....Who r u to make such comments about her....U have RK(who is my fav) in ur dp...I know it's a fan account but still....Its her choice to put the pic of baba...i have hanuman ji pic in my dp and I m not finished.”