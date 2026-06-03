Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli visited Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan after Virat's team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), won the IPL title. They appeared to be seeking spiritual blessings.
Anushka Sharma Sets Premanand Maharaj As Phone Wallpaper, Internet Reacts
Anushka Sharma's phone wallpaper did not feature husband Virat Kohli, herself, or their children, Vamika and Akaay.
- Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli visited Vrindavan after RCB's IPL win.
- The couple received blessings from spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj.
- Sharma's phone wallpaper featuring the guru sparked online debate.
- Internet users defended Sharma's personal spiritual choices.
Actor Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, recently visited Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched their second IPL title by defeating Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final. Kohli finished the 155-run chase with the winning shot as RCB secured a five-wicket win.
The couple was seen at the spiritual leader's ashram wearing a chandan tilak on their foreheads. Kohli was also spotted carrying what appeared to be a religious book. They later returned to Mumbai the same day.
Anushka’s Phone Wallpaper Catches Attention
Anushka and Virat were snapped as they left Mumbai airport in their car. A small detail caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans. Photos and videos circulating online appeared to show Anushka’s phone wallpaper.
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What surprised many was that the wallpaper did not feature Virat, Anushka herself, or their children, Vamika and Akaay. Instead, the actor had seemingly chosen a picture of the spiritual guru as her phone background.
Earlier, a photo of Virat Kohli's phone wallpaper had also gone viral on social media. He had a picture of Neem Karoli Baba set as his wallpaper.
Internet Divided Over Phone Wallpaper
This started an unwarranted discussion on social media, with several users praising Anushka’s devotion and defending her personal choice. Others, however, pointed to her role in the 2014 film PK along with Aamir Khan.
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One user wrote, “And she did PK.”
Another commented, “You know what, I don't feel this right. People should be left alone whoever it might be with their choices of food, cloth, faith and family.”
A third user speculated, “There might be something worrisome must have happened in her life which led her to be so religious.”
Defending the actor, another social media user wrote, “Stop judging others for god sake...Do u personally know her?....Who r u to make such comments about her....U have RK(who is my fav) in ur dp...I know it's a fan account but still....Its her choice to put the pic of baba...i have hanuman ji pic in my dp and I m not finished.”
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli visit Vrindavan?
What was notable about Anushka Sharma's phone wallpaper?
Anushka Sharma's phone wallpaper reportedly featured a picture of the spiritual guru Premanand Maharaj, rather than her husband, children, or herself. This detail caught the attention of fans.
How did people react to Anushka Sharma's phone wallpaper?
Social media users were divided, with some praising Anushka's devotion and defending her personal choice. Others referenced her role in the film 'PK' and speculated about her reasons for being religious.