Sunny Deol Reveals Why His Formula 1 Dream Was Left Unfinished Because Of Dharmendra

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sunny Deol once dreamed of becoming a Formula 1 driver.

His father Dharmendra's protective nature halted this ambition.

Deol later achieved major success as a Bollywood action star.

Sunny Deol has revealed a lesser-known ambition that never quite made it to the finish line. Long before establishing himself as one of Hindi cinema’s biggest action stars, the actor had dreamed of becoming a professional Formula 1 racing driver. However, his father Dharmendra’s protective nature meant that dream remained unfulfilled.

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Sunny Deol Recalls His Passion For Racing

Sunny spoke about his love for driving during an appearance on the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Host Amitabh Bachchan brought up the actor’s long-standing interest in motorsport, asking, “Sunny ji humne sunna hai ki aap ek racing driver hona chahtein thein? Formula 1 wagera..”

Reflecting on that phase of his life, Sunny explained that his enthusiasm for driving was genuine, but his father was particularly cautious when it came to activities he considered risky.

“Haan, mujhe aise bahot shauk thein, driving ka to bahut shauk tha, jaise aap jaante hi hain, papa humarein ghar mai kahi bhi, kuch bhi aisey kuch karna chahein, whether we want to do sports or anything, at that time because of protection… ijjazat nahi milti thi.. so beech mein hi rehgaya.”

Sunny’s dream of pursuing racing professionally therefore remained unfinished, as Dharmendra’s concern for his son’s safety meant he was not given permission to take that path.

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From An Unfinished Racing Dream To Bollywood Stardom

Although Sunny never got the chance to build a career around cars and competitive racing, he went on to forge a successful journey in Hindi cinema and became one of Bollywood’s most celebrated action stars.

He made his film debut with Betaab in 1983 before strengthening his position with films including Arjun, Tridev, Ghayal, Damini, Ghatak: Lethal, Border, Ziddi and Indian.

His role as a lawyer in Damini gave audiences one of the most memorable moments of his career, particularly the courtroom line, “Tarikh pe tarikh”. Sunny later delivered another career-defining performance in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, where his portrayal of Tara Singh became a cultural phenomenon.

His filmography also includes Jeet, Darr, Yeh Dillagi, Apne, Singh Saab The Great and Chup Chup Ke.

Sunny was joined on the Kaun Banega Crorepati episode by members of his Batwara 1947 team, including Aamir Khan and Preity Zinta.

(With inputs from IANS)