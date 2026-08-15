Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar arrived at the airport.

Govinda introduced Komal to paparazzi, reigniting relationship speculation.

Wife Sunita Ahuja criticized his actions, calling him mad.

Neither has confirmed their alleged relationship publicly.

Govinda's latest airport appearance has put his alleged relationship with Komal Rani Swarnkar under the spotlight. The actor was seen arriving with Komal for the second time in recent days, and their interaction with paparazzi quickly set social media abuzz. However, it was Sunita Ahuja’s reaction to the viral videos that soon drew just as much attention.

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Govinda Introduces Komal Rani Swarnkar To The Paparazzi

A viral video circulating online shows Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar arriving at the airport together. Before heading inside, the two briefly stopped for the photographs waiting outside.

As they posed together, Govinda introduced Komal to the paparazzi and said, "Inka naam Rani Swarnkar hai. Ab isi naam se aap log..."

He then encouraged Komal to say something to the photographers. Responding briefly, she said, "Hello!"

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Sunita Ahuja Reacts To The Viral Video

As videos of Govinda and Komal at the airport began circulating widely, Sunita Ahuja also reacted to the situation.

Commenting on Govinda being seen with a younger woman, she said, "Beti ki umar ki ladki ko lekar ghoom raha hai, sharam toh aana chahiye thoda isko."

Sunita also took a swipe at Komal’s yellow outfit, saying, "Thoda standard toh hona chahiye, tumhara sugar daddy itna ameer hai, kapde toh dhangka peheno. Hum log ko dekho, kya style mai chalte hain."

Speaking about Govinda and the rumours surrounding him, she added, "Very bad, he's lost his mind."

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Are Govinda And Komal Dating?

Reports and social media speculation have claimed that Govinda and Komal have allegedly been in a relationship.

However, neither Govinda nor Komal has publicly confirmed the alleged relationship. Their latest appearance together at the airport has, nevertheless, reignited discussion and speculation across social media.