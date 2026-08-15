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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesGovinda Introduces Rumoured Girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar, Sunita Ahuja Reacts: ‘Beti Ki Umar Ki Ladki…’

Govinda Introduces Rumoured Girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar, Sunita Ahuja Reacts: ‘Beti Ki Umar Ki Ladki…’

Govinda was spotted with rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar at the airport, while Sunita Ahuja’s reaction to their viral video has sparked fresh buzz.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 15 Aug 2026 11:48 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar arrived at the airport.
  • Govinda introduced Komal to paparazzi, reigniting relationship speculation.
  • Wife Sunita Ahuja criticized his actions, calling him mad.
  • Neither has confirmed their alleged relationship publicly.

Govinda's latest airport appearance has put his alleged relationship with Komal Rani Swarnkar under the spotlight. The actor was seen arriving with Komal for the second time in recent days, and their interaction with paparazzi quickly set social media abuzz. However, it was Sunita Ahuja’s reaction to the viral videos that soon drew just as much attention.

ALSO READ: Trisha Salutes Vijay In Viral Video As Tamil Nadu's CM Hoists Flag On 80th Independence Day: WATCH

Govinda Introduces Komal Rani Swarnkar To The Paparazzi

A viral video circulating online shows Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar arriving at the airport together. Before heading inside, the two briefly stopped for the photographs waiting outside.

As they posed together, Govinda introduced Komal to the paparazzi and said, "Inka naam Rani Swarnkar hai. Ab isi naam se aap log..."

He then encouraged Komal to say something to the photographers. Responding briefly, she said, "Hello!"

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Filmymantra Media (@filmymantramedia)

Sunita Ahuja Reacts To The Viral Video

As videos of Govinda and Komal at the airport began circulating widely, Sunita Ahuja also reacted to the situation.

Commenting on Govinda being seen with a younger woman, she said, "Beti ki umar ki ladki ko lekar ghoom raha hai, sharam toh aana chahiye thoda isko."

Sunita also took a swipe at Komal’s yellow outfit, saying, "Thoda standard toh hona chahiye, tumhara sugar daddy itna ameer hai, kapde toh dhangka peheno. Hum log ko dekho, kya style mai chalte hain."

Speaking about Govinda and the rumours surrounding him, she added, "Very bad, he's lost his mind."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

ALSO READ: Priyadarshan Calls Saif Ali Khan 'Little Greedy'; Praises His Discipline On Haiwaan Set

Are Govinda And Komal Dating?

Reports and social media speculation have claimed that Govinda and Komal have allegedly been in a relationship.

However, neither Govinda nor Komal has publicly confirmed the alleged relationship. Their latest appearance together at the airport has, nevertheless, reignited discussion and speculation across social media.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Govinda's recent airport appearance newsworthy?

Govinda was seen arriving with Komal Rani Swarnkar for the second time, which has put their alleged relationship under the spotlight and caused social media buzz.

How did Govinda introduce Komal Rani Swarnkar to the paparazzi?

Govinda introduced her by saying, "Inka naam Rani Swarnkar".

What was Sunita Ahuja's reaction to Govinda's airport video with Komal?

Sunita Ahuja reacted by criticizing Govinda for being with a younger woman and also took a swipe at Komal's outfit.

Have Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar confirmed their alleged relationship?

No, neither Govinda nor Komal has publicly confirmed their alleged relationship. Their recent airport appearance has reignited discussion and speculation.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Aug 2026 11:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Govinda Sunita Ahuja Komal Rani Swarnkar Govinda Girlfriend
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