Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj Was Removed From ZEE5 Over ‘Security Concerns’, Says Govt Official

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Government directed ZEE5 to remove film Satluj citing security.

Originally 'Panjab '95', film bypassed Censor Board cuts.

Satluj depicts activist Jaswant Khalra's human rights investigation.

ZEE5 exploring legal options to restore the film's availability.

Diljit Dosanjh’s film Satluj, inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, has reportedly been removed from ZEE5 in India following a government directive. According to a PTI report, officials cited security concerns and instructed the streaming platform to take down the film under the provisions of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

Unlike theatrical releases, OTT content is not certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Instead, streaming platforms are governed by Part III of the IT Rules, 2021. According to officials quoted by PTI, ZEE5 was required to comply with these rules after concerns surrounding the film were raised.

Filmmakers Declined 127 CBFC Cuts, Official Says

An official told PTI that the filmmakers delayed acting on the CBFC’s suggested edits before eventually releasing the film quietly on OTT under the new title Satluj.

“They kept sitting on the suggested cuts and eventually released the movie quietly on OTT with a new title. OTT does not come under the CBFC’s jurisdiction,” the official was quoted as saying.

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According to the official, the government intervened after the film became available on ZEE5. The platform was directed to remove it over security concerns and was asked to comply with the obligations under the intermediary guidelines.

“If they want to release the film in theatres or on OTT, they should follow the laid-down norms,” the official told PTI.

The film's release has faced hurdles for years. As per the PTI report, the makers first submitted it to the CBFC in 2022 under the title Panjab ’95. However, they did not agree to the board's recommendation of 127 cuts, leaving its theatrical release in limbo. The film later premiered on ZEE5 under the title Satluj.

About Satluj

Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj is based on the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra, the human rights activist who investigated the alleged mass, unidentified cremations carried out in Punjab between 1984 and 1994. Khalra was abducted in 1995 and was later declared dead, making his story one of Punjab’s most significant human rights cases.

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Director Honey Trehan also responded to the development by reposting ZEE5’s official statement on his Instagram Story. He captioned it, “Tera bhana meetha lage,” a Sikh expression meaning, “May Your will be accepted with grace.”

ZEE5 Issues Statement

Although Satluj initially streamed uncut on ZEE5, it was removed from the platform by Sunday evening. In a statement, ZEE5 thanked viewers for their overwhelming support and reaffirmed its commitment to the film and its creators.

“The response to Satluj since its release has been truly overwhelming. We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch and champion the film,” the platform said.

ZEE5 added that it stands firmly by the film’s creative vision and is exploring all appropriate legal avenues to restore it for audiences in India.

“In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity,” the statement read.

Diljit Dosanjh Reacts To Satluj’s Removal

Lead actor Diljit Dosanjh reacted to the film's removal by sharing a clip from Satluj on social media featuring the line: “I challenge the darkness. However deep the darkness may be, I will light up my surroundings.”

Alongside the video, he wrote, “Shaheed Jaswant Singh Khalra Ji. Panjab ’95, Satluj - naal vi oh hee hoyea jo Khalra Saab naal hoyea,” suggesting that the film had faced the same fate as Jaswant Singh Khalra.