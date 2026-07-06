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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Satluj’ Removed From ZEE5: Punjab Leaders React To Ban On Diljit Dosanjh’s Film

‘Satluj’ Removed From ZEE5: Punjab Leaders React To Ban On Diljit Dosanjh’s Film

Political leaders across Punjab have strongly objected to the ban on the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 02:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Political leaders demand confronting Punjab's history, rejecting attempts at censorship.
  • Film portrays Khalra investigating illegal cremations; faced past issues.

The removal of Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj from ZEE5 just two days after its release has triggered a debate left, right and centre on social media, with political leaders across Punjab and prominent Sikh organisations condemning the move. As the debate around the film continues to grow, several leaders have argued that the film forces India to confront one of the darkest chapters in Punjab’s history and that such stories should be examined openly rather than suppressed through censorship.

The Honey Trehan directorial, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, premiered on ZEE5 on July 3. However, the streaming platform removed the film from its India catalogue on July 5, saying it was exploring legal and procedural options to restore access.

‘Not Mere Censorship’: Shiromani Akali Dal 

Criticising the decision, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal called the removal an attack on truth and freedom of expression.

“This is not mere censorship; it is an assault on our collective memory, truth and freedom of expression,” he said. “A powerful film that courageously unveils Punjab’s painful history and honours the supreme sacrifice of S Jaswant Singh Ji Khalra cannot be silenced this way. Punjab deserves to confront its past with honesty, not suppression.”

More Reactions On Ban On Satluj

Senior Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira also condemned the move, saying, “I strongly condemn the removal of Satluj, enacted by Diljit Dosanjh, about police brutality in abducting and eliminating human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra in 1995.”

ALSO READ| ‘Hun Ni Rukni Film’: Diljit Dosanjh Shares Video Of People Watching Satluj On A Projector After ZEE5 Ban

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Malvinder Singh Kang said that when a nation begins to fear its own history, censorship becomes its “most dangerous weapon.”

Kulwant Singh Manan, chief secretary of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), said people have the right to know what happened during that period in Punjab’s history.

“The film should not have been removed from the platform. The government should ensure that people get to watch it. There is nothing wrong with showing reality and letting people know what happened during those days in Punjab,” he said.

About Satluj

Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj stars Diljit Dosanjh as Jaswant Singh Khalra, the human rights activist who investigated the alleged illegal cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab between 1984 and 1994 before disappearing in 1995.

ALSO READ| Diljit Dosanjh Shares Cryptic Instagram Post After Satluj Removed From ZEE5: ‘I Challenge The Darkness’

In 2005, four Punjab Police personnel were convicted of Khalra’s abduction and murder and sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment. The Punjab and Haryana High Court later enhanced their sentence to life imprisonment.

The film endured years of delays before its release. It was originally scheduled to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023 but was dropped from the line-up without any official explanation.

Previously titled Panjab ’95, the film also ran into trouble with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which reportedly sought 127 cuts before granting certification. The prolonged certification process delayed its planned theatrical release multiple times.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Jaswant Singh Khalra?

Jaswant Singh Khalra was a human rights activist who investigated illegal cremations in Punjab between 1984 and 1994. He disappeared in 1995; four police personnel were convicted of his abduction and murder.

Did the film 'Satluj' encounter problems before its ZEE5 removal?

Yes, the film, originally titled Panjab '95, faced delays. It was dropped from the TIFF 2023 line-up and the CBFC reportedly sought 127 cuts, delaying its theatrical release.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 06 Jul 2026 02:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diljit Dosanjh Zee5 PUNJAB Satluj
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