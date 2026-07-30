Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 'Dhamaal 4' continued successful run, reaching ₹155 crore net.

Wednesday proved to be a quiet day at the Indian box office, with most films witnessing a drop in collections after Tuesday's uptick. While Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan continued to lead among the current releases, its earnings dipped further as it completed its first week in cinemas. Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey maintained a steady run in its second week, and Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 continued its successful theatrical journey despite a slight decline.

'Jana Nayagan' Completes First Week With Rs 149.50 Crore

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan, which also marks his final film before fully focusing on politics, has completed seven days at the box office. The film enjoyed a strong opening weekend before witnessing the usual weekday slowdown.

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The film opened with Rs 42.70 crore, followed by Rs 21.15 crore on day two. It collected Rs 28.90 crore on its third day and Rs 32 crore on day four. Collections then dropped to Rs 10.65 crore on Monday and Rs 8 crore on Tuesday.

According to the early estimates by Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 6.10 crore on its seventh day (Wednesday), taking its first-week India net collection to Rs 149.50 crore.

'The Odyssey' And 'Dhamaal 4' Continue Solid Box Office Runs

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has remained one of the strongest performers in cinemas. After receiving a boost on its second Tuesday, the film registered Rs 4.25 crore on its second Wednesday, as per Sacnilk's early estimates. This takes its 13-day India net total to Rs 132.50 crore, reflecting a steady hold in its second week.

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Ajay Devgn and director Indra Kumar's comedy Dhamaal 4 also continued to draw audiences in its third week. After collecting Rs 2.25 crore on its third Tuesday, the film witnessed a slight decline on Wednesday, earning an estimated Rs 1.50 crore. With this, its 20-day India net collection has reached Rs 155 crore, cementing its successful run at the box office.