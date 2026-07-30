215 Academics Write To Priyanka Gandhi Over 'Gaumutra Expert' Remark On IIT Professor

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The letter highlighted IIT Madras Director Kamakoti's strong academic credentials.

More than 215 vice-chancellors, former vice-chancellors and academicians have written an open letter to Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, expressing disappointment over her remark describing IIT Madras Director Prof V Kamakoti as a "Gaumutra expert". The signatories said Parliament should remain a forum for reasoned debate and argued that scholars should be judged on their work and ideas rather than labels or ridicule.

Academics Object To Priyanka's Remark

In the letter addressed to Priyanka Gandhi, the academics said Parliament has always been expected to be a platform where ideas are debated seriously, disagreements are expressed respectfully and individuals are assessed on the strength of their arguments rather than mocked or misrepresented.

Referring to her remarks about Prof Kamakoti, they said they were disappointed by her description of the IIT Madras Director as a "Gaumutra expert". Whether intended as satire or political rhetoric, the comment raised concerns that went beyond an individual, the letter stated.

The signatories noted that Prof Kamakoti heads one of India's leading scientific and technological institutions and highlighted his academic and professional credentials.

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Highlights Kamakoti's Academic Record

The letter said Prof Kamakoti holds an MS and a PhD in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Madras. It added that he has published more than 150 research papers, participated in over 50 research and development projects and received several honours, including the DRDO Academic Excellence Award and the Indian Electronics and Semiconductor Association's Techno Visionary Award.

The signatories also stated that he played a key role in developing India's first industry-grade microprocessor, describing him as one of the country's foremost technical experts.

According to the letter, every academic has the right to present hypotheses, discuss traditional knowledge and participate in scientific discourse. It argued that dismissing a scholar through labels rather than engaging with their ideas risks undermining the scientific temper that the Constitution encourages every citizen to develop.

The letter added that scientific temper does not simply mean questioning unconventional ideas but also examining claims impartially before accepting or rejecting them.

The controversy stems from Priyanka Gandhi's remarks made on July 28, during a discussion on an examination reform Bill, when she questioned the composition of a government-appointed high-powered task force and referred to Prof. Kamakoti as a "Gaumutra expert".

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Senior Academic Leaders

Dr. Santishri Dhulipudi Pandit – Vice Chancellor, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)

Dr. Sachin Chaturvedi – Vice Chancellor, Nalanda University

Dr. Rajiv Kumar – Former Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog

Dr. Pankaj Mittal – Secretary General, Association of Indian Universities (AIU)

Dr. Anil Sahasrabudhe – Former Chairman, AICTE and NAAC

Dr. G.D. Yadav – Padma Shri awardee; Former Vice Chancellor, Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Mumbai

IIT Directors

Dr. Devendra Jalihal – Director, IIT Guwahati

Dr. Suman Chakraborty – Director, IIT Kharagpur

Dr. Amit Patra – Director, IIT (BHU), Varanasi

Dr. Rajat Moona – Director, IIT Gandhinagar

Dr. Rajeev Ahuja – Director, IIT Ropar

Dr. K.K. Pant – Director, IIT Roorkee

Dr. V.R. Desai – Director, IIT Dharwad

IIM Directors

Dr. Bharat Bhasker – Director, IIM Ahmedabad

Dr. Manoj Kumar Tiwari – Director, IIM Mumbai

Dr. Vinita Sahay – Director, IIM Bodh Gaya

Dr. Prafull Agnihotri – Director, IIM Sirmaur

Dr. Alok K. Rai – Director, IIM Calcutta

Dr. M. Chandrashekhar – Director, IIM Visakhapatnam

Other Notable Signatories

Dr. Devika Madalli – Director, INFLIBNET

Dr. Ganesan Kannabiran – Director, NAAC

Dr. D.P. Agarwal – Former Chairman, UPSC

Dr. Umesh Chandra Sharma – President, Veterinary Council of India

Dr. B.R. Kamboj – Vice Chancellor, Haryana Agriculture University, Hisar