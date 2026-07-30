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English NewsNewsWorldIran Claims Strike On US Base After American Attack Kills Family Of Three

Iran Claims Strike On US Base After American Attack Kills Family Of Three

The strikes marked the resumption of American attacks across southern and coastal Iran after a brief lull in the fighting.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 10:06 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Overnight US strikes killed family on Iran's Qeshm Island.
  • Two children rescued; US made no public comment.
  • Iran claimed drone attack on US base in Kuwait.

Iranian state media said US overnight strikes on Iran killed a couple and their two-year-old child in their home in the village of Chah Tangu on Qeshm Island.

The strikes marked the resumption of American attacks across southern and coastal Iran after a brief lull in the fighting.

According to Iranian media, two other children, aged 11 and 7, were rescued from the rubble and are receiving medical treatment.

Chah Tangu, located on the largest island in the Persian Gulf near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, is home largely to labourers and municipal workers.

Iranian media released footage of the damaged house, showing a clock stopped at 3.36 am local time, the reported time of the strike.

Sports Centre Also Damaged

A sports centre in the town of Farashband was also damaged in the strikes, although no casualties were reported there.

The United States has not publicly commented on the reported civilian deaths.

Residents described growing fear and uncertainty as the conflict continued to disrupt daily life across the region.

Iran Claims Attack On US Military Base In Kuwait

Hours after the reported US strikes, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for an attack on the US Ali al-Salem military base in Kuwait.

According to a statement carried by the Tasnim news agency, the IRGC said it targeted the base with drones.

The force claimed that two drone hangars and a fuel tank used for aircraft and military helicopters were set on fire and destroyed.

Kuwait Yet To Confirm Claim

Kuwait has not publicly confirmed the IRGC's claim, and there has been no independent verification of the reported damage.

The announcement came amid a broader escalation in the Iran-US conflict, with missile and drone strikes increasingly affecting military facilities across the Gulf region.

Before You Go

RELIGIOUS POLITICS ALERT: Kanwar Yatra Sparks Political Row, AIMIM Questions UP Government’s Arrangements

Frequently Asked Questions

Were there any casualties from the US overnight strikes in Iran?

Yes, Iranian state media reported a couple and their two-year-old child were killed in Chah Tangu village. Two other children, aged 11 and 7, were rescued and are being treated.

Where did the reported US strikes in Iran take place?

The reported US strikes occurred in Chah Tangu village on Qeshm Island, near the Strait of Hormuz. A sports centre in Farashband was also damaged, but with no casualties.

Did Iran respond to the reported US strikes?

Yes, Iran's IRGC claimed responsibility for attacking the US Ali al-Salem military base in Kuwait with drones. They reported destroying two drone hangars and a fuel tank.

Has the United States commented on the reported civilian deaths?

No, the United States has not publicly commented on the reported civilian deaths resulting from the strikes. This silence adds to growing fear among residents in the affected region.

Has Kuwait confirmed Iran's claim of an attack on its military base?

No, Kuwait has not publicly confirmed Iran's claim of an attack on the US Ali al-Salem military base. There has been no independent verification of the reported damage.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Jul 2026 09:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
US IRan War Iran Strikes US Base American Attack Kills Family Of Three In Iran
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