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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Ramayana’ Trailer Leaves Fans Guessing - Is That Mahesh Babu Or Sourabh Raaj Jain As Lord Vishnu?

‘Ramayana’ Trailer Leaves Fans Guessing - Is That Mahesh Babu Or Sourabh Raaj Jain As Lord Vishnu?

'Ramayana Part 1' trailer has sparked fresh buzz as a brief glimpse of Lord Vishnu left fans guessing the actor behind the role. Social media is flooded with theories, but the makers remain silent.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 02:17 PM (IST)
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  • Ranbir Kapoor also considered, filmmakers keep identity secret.

The trailer for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1 has taken social media by storm, with audiences praising its grand visuals and star-studded cast. While Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi's Sita and Yash's Ravana have generated widespread appreciation, one brief moment in the trailer has sparked an unexpected debate among fans. A fleeting glimpse of Lord Vishnu has left viewers wondering who is portraying the divine character. Although the makers have remained tight-lipped, social media is flooded with theories, making it one of the biggest talking points following the trailer's release.

Fans Speculate Over The Actor Behind Lord Vishnu

One section of fans believes the role has been played by Sourabh Raaj Jain, who won acclaim for portraying Lord Krishna in the television series Mahabharat. His association with mythological characters has led many viewers to draw similarities between him and the figure seen in the trailer.

ALSO READ | ‘Ramayana’ Trailer Crosses 1.6 Mn Views; Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Ranbir Kapoor’s Rama And Yash’s Ravana

Others, however, are convinced that the glimpse belongs to Mahesh Babu. The speculation has gained traction as the actor is currently working with SS Rajamouli on his upcoming film, which is reportedly inspired by Indian mythology and is expected to feature references to the Ramayana.

Despite the growing theories, the filmmakers have not officially revealed the identity of the actor playing Lord Vishnu.

Could Ranbir Kapoor Be Playing Multiple Divine Roles?

Adding to the intrigue is another popular fan theory involving Ranbir Kapoor himself. The actor has previously confirmed that he will portray both Lord Ram and Parashuram in Ramayana. As both characters are regarded as incarnations of Lord Vishnu, many fans now believe Ranbir could also appear as Vishnu in the film.

ALSO READ | Kirti Kulhari Falls Victim To Rs 2.44 Lakh Credit Card Scam; Mumbai Police Launch Probe

The trailer does not provide a clear answer, and the makers have chosen to keep the mystery alive. For now, audiences can only speculate until an official announcement is made.

Produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana Part 1 also stars Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, and Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha. The film is set to release in cinemas on Diwali 2026, with Part 2 scheduled to arrive on Diwali 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Ramayana Part 1 be released?

Ramayana Part 1 is scheduled to release in cinemas on Diwali 2026. Part 2 is set to follow on Diwali 2027.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 30 Jul 2026 02:17 PM (IST)
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Ramayana Mahesh Babu Saurabh Raaj
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