Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranbir Kapoor also considered, filmmakers keep identity secret.

The trailer for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1 has taken social media by storm, with audiences praising its grand visuals and star-studded cast. While Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi's Sita and Yash's Ravana have generated widespread appreciation, one brief moment in the trailer has sparked an unexpected debate among fans. A fleeting glimpse of Lord Vishnu has left viewers wondering who is portraying the divine character. Although the makers have remained tight-lipped, social media is flooded with theories, making it one of the biggest talking points following the trailer's release.

Fans Speculate Over The Actor Behind Lord Vishnu

One section of fans believes the role has been played by Sourabh Raaj Jain, who won acclaim for portraying Lord Krishna in the television series Mahabharat. His association with mythological characters has led many viewers to draw similarities between him and the figure seen in the trailer.

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Others, however, are convinced that the glimpse belongs to Mahesh Babu. The speculation has gained traction as the actor is currently working with SS Rajamouli on his upcoming film, which is reportedly inspired by Indian mythology and is expected to feature references to the Ramayana.

Despite the growing theories, the filmmakers have not officially revealed the identity of the actor playing Lord Vishnu.

Could Ranbir Kapoor Be Playing Multiple Divine Roles?

Adding to the intrigue is another popular fan theory involving Ranbir Kapoor himself. The actor has previously confirmed that he will portray both Lord Ram and Parashuram in Ramayana. As both characters are regarded as incarnations of Lord Vishnu, many fans now believe Ranbir could also appear as Vishnu in the film.

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The trailer does not provide a clear answer, and the makers have chosen to keep the mystery alive. For now, audiences can only speculate until an official announcement is made.

Produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana Part 1 also stars Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, and Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha. The film is set to release in cinemas on Diwali 2026, with Part 2 scheduled to arrive on Diwali 2027.