Anti-Paper Leak Bill Clears Parliament, Awaits President Droupadi Murmu's Assent

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anti-Paper Leak Bill cleared Parliament, awaits President's assent.

Legislation deters unfair practices; five to ten years imprisonment.

Organised offences face longer terms, hefty fines, broader scope.

The Anti-Paper Leak Bill cleared Parliament on Thursday after the Rajya Sabha passed it by voice vote following an Opposition walkout. The legislation now awaits President Droupadi Murmu's assent before it becomes law.

Parliament Clears Bill

The Rajya Sabha approved the Bill after Opposition MPs staged a walkout, completing its passage through both Houses of Parliament. With parliamentary approval secured, the legislation is now one step away from becoming law and will come into force once it receives the President's assent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday, shortly after the Bill was passed in the Upper House.

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Stricter Penalties

The proposed law aims to deter individuals, organised groups and institutions from using unfair means or committing offences that undermine the integrity of public examinations.

Under its provisions, those found guilty of paper leaks or other unfair practices in public examinations could face a prison term of at least five years, extendable to 10 years, along with a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh.

For organised offences, the Bill proposes a minimum prison sentence of seven years, which may extend to 10 years, and a fine of up to Rs 10 crore.

The legislation also brings AI-assisted cheating, hacking of examination systems, online circulation of question papers and cyber fraud related to public examinations within its ambit.

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