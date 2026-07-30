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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesFans ‘Fix’ Yash’s Crowd Scene In ‘Ramayana’ Trailer, Question VFX Despite Rs 4,000 Cr Budget

Fans ‘Fix’ Yash’s Crowd Scene In ‘Ramayana’ Trailer, Question VFX Despite Rs 4,000 Cr Budget

Ramayana trailer, starring Yash, Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, was released today at 4:15 am on YouTube and has already crossed over 20 million views.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 10:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana trailer launched, amassed over 20 million views.
  • Viewers praised grand scale, but VFX quality sparked debate.
  • Social media users edited Yash's crowd scene, claiming improved CGI.

The trailer for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and others, was unveiled during the Brahma Muhurat at 4:15 am on Thursday. Since its release, the trailer has amassed over 20 million views and is currently trending at number in the movie trailers category. 

While many viewers praised the film’s grand scale, performances and visual ambition, others questioned whether the VFX lived up to expectations, especially given the film’s reported Rs 4,000 crore budget. Amid the debate, some users even edited one of the trailer’s crowd scenes featuring Yash, claiming to have improved it.

Internet ‘Fixes’ Yash’s Crowd Scene

Several social media users criticised what they believed to be unconvincing CGI in a sequence showing Yash’s Ravana addressing a crowd. One user wrote, “Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has a budget of hundreds of crores, but they couldn’t even hire real crowd actors. Just look at the VFX. It looks completely fake.”

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The user also shared screenshots from the trailer to support the criticism.

Another social media user took things a step further by editing the sequence, replacing the digitally generated crowd with what they believed looked more realistic. The edited version has since gone viral online.

“Wasnt Ravana's lanka palace made of gold? Where is peak detailing?” wrote yet another X user. 

About ‘Ramayana’

Ramayana is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation, with the first instalment scheduled for release on Diwali 2026, followed by the second part in 2027.

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Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lord Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The supporting cast includes Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha and Arun Govil as King Dashrath.

The screenplay has been penned by acclaimed writer Shridhar Raghavan. Oscar-winning artists Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman composed the music. The trailer was released in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the general public reaction to the 'Ramayana' trailer?

Viewers praised the film's grand scale and visual ambition. However, many also questioned the quality of the VFX, especially given the reported Rs 4,000 crore budget.

How many parts will Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' be released in?

The film is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation. The first installment is scheduled for release on Diwali 2026, followed by the second part in 2027.

Who are some of the main actors in 'Ramayana'?

Ranbir Kapoor stars as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Arun Govil as King Dashrath.

Why has the VFX in the 'Ramayana' trailer received criticism?

Social media users criticized what they believed to be unconvincing CGI, particularly in a crowd scene featuring Yash's Ravana. Some users even edited the scene, claiming to improve it.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 30 Jul 2026 10:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana Yash Sai Pallavi
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