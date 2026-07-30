Fans ‘Fix’ Yash’s Crowd Scene In ‘Ramayana’ Trailer, Question VFX Despite Rs 4,000 Cr Budget

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana trailer launched, amassed over 20 million views.

Viewers praised grand scale, but VFX quality sparked debate.

Social media users edited Yash's crowd scene, claiming improved CGI.

The trailer for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and others, was unveiled during the Brahma Muhurat at 4:15 am on Thursday. Since its release, the trailer has amassed over 20 million views and is currently trending at number in the movie trailers category.

While many viewers praised the film’s grand scale, performances and visual ambition, others questioned whether the VFX lived up to expectations, especially given the film’s reported Rs 4,000 crore budget. Amid the debate, some users even edited one of the trailer’s crowd scenes featuring Yash, claiming to have improved it.

Internet ‘Fixes’ Yash’s Crowd Scene

Several social media users criticised what they believed to be unconvincing CGI in a sequence showing Yash’s Ravana addressing a crowd. One user wrote, “Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has a budget of hundreds of crores, but they couldn’t even hire real crowd actors. Just look at the VFX. It looks completely fake.”

ALSO READ| TV Ramayana Vs Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: How New Stars Compare With Iconic Cast

The user also shared screenshots from the trailer to support the criticism.

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has a budget of hundreds of crores, but they couldn't even hire real crowd actors. Just look at the VFX. It looks completely fake. pic.twitter.com/JhNO54JujW — Nalini Unagar (@NalinisKitchen) July 30, 2026

Dear @Malhotra_Namit,



I thought they were mustard seeds. It can't justify a ₹4,000 crore budget. The crowd VFX in this scene is seriously very bad. pic.twitter.com/SUBF57jfaB — Nalini Unagar (@NalinisKitchen) July 30, 2026

Another social media user took things a step further by editing the sequence, replacing the digitally generated crowd with what they believed looked more realistic. The edited version has since gone viral online.

This Yash Shot as Raavan in #Ramayana trailer looks so bleak & fake , I improvised it and made it better 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/4ttJRBiIyL — A N K I T (@Ankitaker) July 30, 2026

“Wasnt Ravana's lanka palace made of gold? Where is peak detailing?” wrote yet another X user.

About ‘Ramayana’

Ramayana is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation, with the first instalment scheduled for release on Diwali 2026, followed by the second part in 2027.

ALSO READ| Aryan Khan Spotted With A Mystery Girl In London, Who Is Vinnie Takair?

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lord Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The supporting cast includes Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha and Arun Govil as King Dashrath.

The screenplay has been penned by acclaimed writer Shridhar Raghavan. Oscar-winning artists Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman composed the music. The trailer was released in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.