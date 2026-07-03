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English NewsEntertainmentMovies'People Coming For Hrithik's Cameo': Alpha Sells 39,000 Tickets, But Fans Claim Empty Theatres

'People Coming For Hrithik's Cameo': Alpha Sells 39,000 Tickets, But Fans Claim Empty Theatres

Despite selling around 39,000 opening-day tickets across national cinema chains, Alpha is facing online criticism as fans share videos and photos of reportedly empty theatres across India.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 05:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Alpha opened with modest advance bookings across major multiplexes.
  • However, social media flooded with reports of empty screenings.
  • Viewers widely criticized the film, comparing it to Dhurandhar.

Alpha has begun its theatrical run with mixed response. While advance booking figures suggest the spy thriller secured a modest opening across India's leading multiplex chains, social media has painted a very different picture. Throughout the film's release day, several moviegoers posted photos and videos claiming they watched the film in nearly empty cinema halls, sparking fresh debate around its theatrical performance.

ALSO READ: Alpha First Review: Alia Bhatt's Spy Thriller Opens To Mixed Reactions; Fans Praise Action But Slam Story

Advance Booking Numbers Show A Decent Start

According to Sacnilk, the film registered a stable opening through advance bookings. Across the country's largest national multiplex chains, PVR, INOX and Cinepolis, Alpha sold nearly 39,000 tickets for its first day.

These bookings generated an estimated Rs 1.50 crore gross from the three chains. Among them, PVR contributed around 21,500 tickets, followed by INOX with nearly 12,000, while Cinepolis accounted for about 5,500 tickets.

The tracked shows across these national chains recorded an overall occupancy of approximately 6 per cent over nearly 2,800 screenings.

Fans Share Videos Of Reportedly Empty Cinema Halls

Despite the advance booking figures, many viewers claimed their theatres remained largely vacant. Throughout the day, users flooded social media with images and videos showing what they described as empty auditoriums during screenings.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mir Altab (@mirrr_altab)

One user wrote, "The theaters are empty man. People are only coming for @iHrithik's cameo"

Another shared, "It's true whole Theatre was empty only 2 person was there in my show. Action kam horror lag raha tha because of empty show."

As reactions continued to surface online, several users compared Alpha with Dhurandhar, that went on to become a major box office success.

One post read, "The occupancies across India for #WelcomeToTheJungle on its 2nd Friday are MUCH better than Day 1 of #Apha."

ALSO READ: Weekend OTT Watch: Project Hail Mary, Pritam And Pedro, Daadi Ki Shaadi And More Streaming On Prime Video, JioHotstar, Netflix

Another user criticised the film, writing, "ALPHA hopeless movie. Waste of time and money. One good thing though, AFTER DHURANDHAR THE TASTE OF INDIANS HAS IMPROVED. The cinema hall is absolutely empty. YRF can’t serve stale material and get away with it. @yrf, hopelessly pathetic movie ALPHA"

Photos and videos shared by several netizens continued to circulate online throughout the opening day, with many claiming that cinema halls remained sparsely occupied. 

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How has Alpha's initial theatrical run been received?

Alpha has received a mixed response. While advance bookings showed a modest opening, social media widely reported nearly empty cinema halls during screenings.

What were Alpha's advance booking figures for its opening day?

Alpha sold nearly 39,000 tickets across PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis, generating an estimated Rs 1.50 crore gross. The film's overall occupancy was approximately 6 percent.

Why is there a debate surrounding Alpha's theatrical performance?

A debate arose because advance booking figures suggested a modest opening, yet many viewers shared photos and videos claiming they watched the film in nearly empty theatres.

What did moviegoers report about Alpha's screenings on social media?

Moviegoers flooded social media with images and videos claiming that they watched Alpha in largely vacant cinema halls on its release day. Some reported only a couple of people attended their shows.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Jul 2026 05:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Hrithik Roshan Sharvari Bollywood Alpha Alpha Box Office
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