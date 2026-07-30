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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Such Clothes In Treta Yuga?' Fans React To Shurpanakha And Kaikeyi's Looks In 'Ramayana'

'Such Clothes In Treta Yuga?' Fans React To Shurpanakha And Kaikeyi's Looks In 'Ramayana'

'Ramayana' trailer has wowed fans with its visuals, but the looks of Shurpanakha and Kaikeyi have sparked memes and debate, with many questioning whether the costumes suit the epic's setting.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 06:53 PM (IST)
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  • Despite costume scrutiny, film visuals and performances widely praised.

The trailer for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has finally been unveiled, giving audiences their first detailed look at Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and the rest of the ensemble cast. While the film's scale, visual effects and performances have earned widespread praise, certain costume choices have divided opinion online. Soon after the trailer's release, social media was flooded with memes and reactions, with many users debating whether some of the characters' looks were in keeping with the Ramayana's setting.

Rakul Preet Singh And Lara Dutta's Looks Draw Mixed Reactions

Rakul Preet Singh, who plays Shurpanakha, has become one of the biggest talking points from the trailer. Some viewers felt her glamorous styling and strapless outfit looked too modern for a mythological film, prompting a wave of memes and online discussions.

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Lara Dutta's appearance as Kaikeyi has also come under scrutiny. In one scene, she is seen wearing a wine-coloured silk sari paired with a contrasting green blouse. While some praised the elegant styling, others questioned whether such costume choices suited the Treta Yuga setting depicted in the epic.

Fans Divided Over Costume Design

The discussion has also extended to Sai Pallavi's portrayal of Sita, with some social media users commenting that her sari styling appeared contemporary. A section of viewers even compared the costumes to those seen in television dramas, while others defended the filmmakers' creative interpretation.

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Despite the online debate over costumes, the trailer has largely been praised for its grand visuals, performances and cinematic scale. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh and Arun Govil, who famously portrayed Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. The film remains one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Frequently Asked Questions

How was the Ramayana trailer generally received despite the costume debate?

The trailer was largely praised for its grand visuals, performances, and cinematic scale. It remains one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 30 Jul 2026 06:53 PM (IST)
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Ramayana Kaikeyi Shurpanakha
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