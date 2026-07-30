'Such Clothes In Treta Yuga?' Fans React To Shurpanakha And Kaikeyi's Looks In 'Ramayana'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Despite costume scrutiny, film visuals and performances widely praised.

The trailer for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has finally been unveiled, giving audiences their first detailed look at Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and the rest of the ensemble cast. While the film's scale, visual effects and performances have earned widespread praise, certain costume choices have divided opinion online. Soon after the trailer's release, social media was flooded with memes and reactions, with many users debating whether some of the characters' looks were in keeping with the Ramayana's setting.

Rakul Preet Singh And Lara Dutta's Looks Draw Mixed Reactions

Rakul Preet Singh, who plays Shurpanakha, has become one of the biggest talking points from the trailer. Some viewers felt her glamorous styling and strapless outfit looked too modern for a mythological film, prompting a wave of memes and online discussions.

Did women used to wear blouse & saree like this in Treat yuga???

What is this ??

Otherwise I liked the trailer but this saree style is giving Ekta Kapoor serial vibes 😒#RamayanaTrailer #Ramayana pic.twitter.com/vMBYfjRSyw — Debi (@WhoDebi) July 30, 2026

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Who used to design plain raw silk saree with heavy stone embroidery and contrast blouse in Treta Yug😭#Ramayana pic.twitter.com/e5ysK0ntu0 — Ayushi (@Ayushihihaha) July 30, 2026

Lara Dutta's appearance as Kaikeyi has also come under scrutiny. In one scene, she is seen wearing a wine-coloured silk sari paired with a contrasting green blouse. While some praised the elegant styling, others questioned whether such costume choices suited the Treta Yuga setting depicted in the epic.

Fans Divided Over Costume Design

The discussion has also extended to Sai Pallavi's portrayal of Sita, with some social media users commenting that her sari styling appeared contemporary. A section of viewers even compared the costumes to those seen in television dramas, while others defended the filmmakers' creative interpretation.

women fits in Ramayana seems too modern pic.twitter.com/d2aj2QlMYy — nysa (@chalkalaana) July 30, 2026

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Despite the online debate over costumes, the trailer has largely been praised for its grand visuals, performances and cinematic scale. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh and Arun Govil, who famously portrayed Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. The film remains one of the most anticipated releases of the year.