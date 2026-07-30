PM Modi Shares Another Selfie Video, Hails Anti-Paper Leak Bill

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prime Minister Modi hailed new Anti-Paper Leak Bill's passage.

PM noted paper leaks caused student uncertainty for decades.

New law implements strict provisions to strengthen exam integrity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared another selfie-style Instagram video after Parliament passed the Anti-Paper Leak Bill, saying paper leak gangs would face strict action and that the new legislation would strengthen India's examination system. In the video message released late on Thursday, PM Modi said governments across the country have been grappling with paper leak incidents for decades, creating uncertainty over students' futures.

He said the Centre has been taking continuous steps to build a credible examination system, including setting up a task force, introducing fast-track mechanisms and taking into account suggestions from states.

"Every state and the Central government have faced the problem of paper leaks over the past several decades. It has created concern about the future of our children," the Prime Minister said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)

He added that reforms in the education system had become essential across the country and stressed the need for greater use of technology to safeguard examinations.

Also Read: Anti-Paper Leak Bill Clears Parliament, Awaits President Droupadi Murmu's Assent

Warning To Paper Leak Gangs

PM said those involved in paper leaks and organised gangs playing with the future of students would not be spared.

He further said stringent laws were also necessary to tackle the problem and recalled his government's commitment to bringing such legislation before Parliament.

"We had introduced the Bill in Parliament and, as I had promised, both Houses have now passed it with strict provisions. This marks an important step towards building a trusted examination system," he said.

The Prime Minister added that the government's efforts would continue and that it would not allow such situations to persist for long.

He urged citizens to work together towards achieving the vision of a developed India, saying everyone should move forward shoulder to shoulder with confidence.

Parliament passed the Anti-Paper Leak Bill on Thursday after it was approved by both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. The legislation introduces stricter provisions to curb unfair practices in public examinations and is aimed at protecting the integrity of the examination system by taking tougher action against those involved in paper leaks and organised cheating.

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