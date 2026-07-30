Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police case filed for remarks against Prime Minister Modi.

Zero FIR registered; transferred to Parliament Street for investigation.

CJP opposes criminal proceedings; calls for civil defamation instead.

The use of alleged objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest against paper leaks has led to a police case against a 25-year-old woman.

The incident reportedly took place at Jantar Mantar on July 23. A Zero FIR was registered against the woman on July 29, following a complaint alleging that she had used abusive language against the Prime Minister.

Zero FIR Registered, Probe Shifted To Parliament Street Police

The accused, identified as Ruchika Singh, allegedly made the remarks during the protest at Jantar Mantar.

🚨 BIG BREAKING



Noida Police have registered an FIR against Ruchika Singh for using abusive & indecent language against PM Narendra Modi during the Jantar Mantar protest. pic.twitter.com/EwaE5OX47c — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) July 30, 2026

According to the complaint, her remarks insulted the dignity of the office of the Prime Minister and had the potential to spread disharmony and disturb public peace.

A Zero FIR was registered at the Expressway Police Station in Noida under Sections 352, 353(1) and 356(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which relate to provoking breach of the peace, statements conducing to public mischief and defamation.

The complaint has now been transferred to Parliament Street Police Station for further investigation.

The Parliament Street Police will now investigate the matter, following which further legal action will be taken.

CJP Questions Use Of Criminal Machinery

Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson Saurav Das said the language allegedly used by Singh could be objectionable, but opposed the use of criminal proceedings against protesters.

"Of course, if there's any language that was used which is derogatory in nature, then the person concerned is free to pursue civil defamation and criminal defamation against the person. However, the use of criminal machinery to go against protesters is highly condemnable and no one should be punished for any objectionable language per se. I'm not saying that the language is right. The language may be wrong, it may be objectionable to someone, but it is no reason to invoke the criminal machinery against such people. It leads to a chilling effect. I don't think this is acceptable to anybody, especially to the younger generation," he said.

Das added, "At the same time, I would request everyone from the younger generation to be very careful with their words, and the kind of insults and sentences that you use against people in general. That said, criminal machinery being used is a big no-no. It is completely unacceptable, it should not happen. We would also like to tell the police to maintain calm and not misuse their powers for any political ends."

Delhi Government Announces Relief For Student Protesters

Earlier on Thursday, the Delhi government said no legal action would be taken against those arrested in connection with the protests, except those with a criminal history.

"We stand with the students, and it is in that spirit that we issued this order. Our government has honoured its commitment to them. However, if any anti-social elements with criminal antecedents used the student protest as an opportunity to spread violence, action will be taken against them," Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood said.