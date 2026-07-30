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English NewsNewsAnurag Thakur Files Breach Of Privilege Notice Against Rahul Gandhi Over 'Idiots' Remark

Anurag Thakur Files Breach Of Privilege Notice Against Rahul Gandhi Over 'Idiots' Remark

During the discussion on July 29, Rahul Gandhi, without naming any individual, referred to a conversation he had with a female student at Jantar Mantar.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 11:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP MP Anurag Thakur filed privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi.
  • Remarks
  • These comments, violating decorum, were subsequently expunged from records.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur has filed a notice of breach of privilege against Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi over remarks made in the Lok Sabha on July 29 during the discussion on the Anti-Paper Leak Bill.

Thakur said the remarks concerning students, "idiots" and "blind devotees" were insulting and defamatory, violated parliamentary decorum and breached Rules 352(ii), (iii) and (vii).

However, Rahul Gandhi's remarks relating to "idiots" and "blind devotees" have been expunged from the House proceedings.

What Rahul Gandhi Said In The Lok Sabha

During the discussion on July 29, Rahul Gandhi, without naming any individual, referred to a conversation he had with a female student at Jantar Mantar.

Sharing the student's explanation, he said there are three categories of people: students, idiots and blind followers.

According to Rahul Gandhi, the student described a student as someone who pursues truth with an open heart and an open mind.

He said the student defined an idiot as "an arrogant person who considers himself a god and listens to no one."

According to him, the student described a blind devotee as "someone who is convinced that the idiot is God."

Ruling Party Objected To The Remarks

The remarks drew objections from ruling party ministers, including Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Responding to the objections, Rahul Gandhi clarified that he was not referring to any member or naming anyone inside the House and was only sharing the words of the student.

What Is A Breach Of Privilege?

A breach of privilege occurs when the rights and privileges of a Member of Parliament or a member of a legislature are violated or abridged.

Members enjoy special privileges under Article 105 of the Constitution for Parliament and Article 194 for state legislatures.

How The Process Works

Obstruction is the primary ground for a breach of privilege.

It may arise when a person or official obstructs an MP from performing parliamentary duties, makes false statements or unfounded allegations against the House, its committees or members, commits contempt of the House, disobeys House orders or publishes an inaccurate report of its proceedings.

An aggrieved MP can submit a notice of breach of privilege to the Speaker in the Lok Sabha or the Chairman in the Rajya Sabha.

If the Speaker or Chairman finds merit in the notice, the matter is referred to the Committee on Privileges for investigation.

If the committee finds the member guilty, the House may impose a warning, suspension from the House or other appropriate penalties.

Before You Go

RELIGIOUS POLITICS ALERT: Kanwar Yatra Sparks Political Row, AIMIM Questions UP Government’s Arrangements

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was a breach of privilege notice filed against Rahul Gandhi?

BJP MP Anurag Thakur filed the notice over remarks Rahul Gandhi made in the Lok Sabha, calling them insulting and defamatory. The remarks concerned 'students, idiots, and blind devotees' during a discussion.

What specific remarks did Rahul Gandhi make in the Lok Sabha?

Rahul Gandhi shared a student's classification of people into students, 'idiots,' and 'blind devotees.' He defined 'idiots' as arrogant people who consider themselves gods, and 'blind devotees' as those convinced the idiot is God.

Have Rahul Gandhi's controversial remarks been removed from official records?

Yes, Rahul Gandhi's remarks specifically relating to 'idiots' and 'blind devotees' have been expunged from the House proceedings. This action followed objections from ruling party ministers.

How is a breach of privilege handled in Parliament?

An aggrieved MP submits a notice to the Speaker or Chairman. If meritorious, the matter is referred to the Committee on Privileges for investigation, which can recommend penalties like warning or suspension.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Jul 2026 11:09 PM (IST)
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Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi ANurag Thakur 'Lok Sabha' : Rahul Gandhi Breach Of Privilege Notice Against Rahul Gandhi
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