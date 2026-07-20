'Dhamaal 4' OTT Release: When And Where Ajay Devgn Starrer Could Stream

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhamaal 4 continues strong box office run since its July 10 release.

Film collected over 124.50 crore rupees in ten days theatrically.

Makers have not officially announced the film's digital release details.

Reports suggest Netflix streaming by late August or early September.

Ajay Devgn's comedy entertainer Dhamaal 4 is not only enjoying a successful run in cinemas but is also gearing up for its digital release. If you missed the film on the big screen or prefer watching movies from the comfort of your home, here's everything we know so far about its expected OTT debut.

Dhamaal 4 Release: When And Where To Watch

Despite facing tough competition from Hollywood's The Odyssey, Dhamaal 4 has remained firmly positioned at the box office. The comedy has delivered an impressive performance, continued to attract audiences, and broken several records during its theatrical run.

Featuring a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Ravi Kishan, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Mishra and Javed Jaffrey, the film has received an enthusiastic response from moviegoers. While many fans have already enjoyed it in cinemas, others are now eagerly waiting for its digital premiere.

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As of now, the makers have not officially announced the film's OTT release details. However, media reports suggest that Dhamaal 4 is expected to stream on Netflix. The comedy is likely to arrive on the platform after completing a theatrical window of four to six weeks, which means it could make its OTT debut by the end of August or in early September.

Dhamaal 4 Continues Strong Box Office Run

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 was released in cinemas on July 10 and has maintained a remarkable pace at the box office ever since.

According to Sacnilk, the film opened with Rs 14 crore on its first day at the Indian box office. It collected more than Rs 22 crore on Day 2 and over Rs 28 crore on Day 3, taking its opening weekend total past Rs 60 crore.

The film earned Rs 8.75 crore on its first Monday, followed by Rs 9.50 crore on Day 5, Rs 6.75 crore on Day 6, Rs 6 crore on Day 7 and Rs 5.50 crore on Day 8. Collections picked up again over the second weekend, with Rs 10.25 crore on Saturday and a strong Rs 12.75 crore on Sunday (July 19).

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With this impressive second Sunday performance, Dhamaal 4 has taken its 10-day India total to Rs 124.50 crore, further cementing its successful theatrical run while fans await an official announcement regarding its OTT release.