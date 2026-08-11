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English NewsCitiesMaharashtra's New Religious Conversion Law: First Case Registered Against British National In Pune

Maharashtra's New Religious Conversion Law: First Case Registered Against British National In Pune

Hindutva organisations alleged that the sermon was an attempt to convert people to Christianity and subsequently approached the police with a complaint.

Written By : Namrata Dubey |  Updated at : 11 Aug 2026 10:46 AM (IST)

The first case under Maharashtra's recently enacted religious conversion law has been registered at Pune's Khadak police station. The case involves a British national who had travelled to India and was allegedly delivering a religious sermon at a church in Guruwar Peth, Pune.

Hindutva organisations alleged that the sermon was an attempt to convert people to Christianity and subsequently approached the police with a complaint.

A case was registered against the British national at Khadak police station on August 9. The complaint relates to an incident reported in Pune on August 7. The FIR has been registered under Section 23(b) of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

The Maharashtra Assembly passed the Maharashtra Religious Freedom Bill, 2026, late on Monday after an intense debate. The ruling Mahayuti government had argued that legislation was necessary to prevent illegal and forced religious conversions.

The Bill was notified after receiving the President's assent on July 30, following its passage by both Houses of the state legislature. It has now become law.

What Does Maharashtra Religious Freedom Act 2026 Provide?

Under the Maharashtra Religious Freedom Act, 2026, illegal religious conversion in ordinary cases can attract up to seven years in prison and a fine ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

The punishment is more stringent in cases involving women, minors and members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, with imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine of up to Rs 7 lakh.

The law also makes it mandatory for a person intending to convert to another religion voluntarily to submit a written declaration to the district magistrate at least 60 days before the proposed conversion. A subsequent declaration is also required.

The legislation further provides that a marriage resulting from an illegal religious conversion may be declared void.

The Bill was passed by the Legislative Assembly and subsequently sent to the Legislative Council. After being cleared by both Houses and receiving the President's assent, it was notified and came into effect as law.

Published at : 11 Aug 2026 10:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
MAHARASHTRA NEWS Maharashtra New Religious Conversion Law
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