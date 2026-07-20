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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesShabana Azmi, Prakash Raj And Poonam Pandey Back Delhi's CJP Protest Ahead Of Parliament March

Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj And Poonam Pandey Back Delhi's CJP Protest Ahead Of Parliament March

Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj and Poonam Pandey joined CJP protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar ahead of the 'Chalo Sansad' march as demonstrations over alleged NEET irregularities intensified.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 12:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prominent actors supported Jantar Mantar NEET protest on Sunday.
  • Shabana Azmi met hunger strikers; Prakash Raj expressed solidarity.
  • Poonam Pandey urged focus on NEET issues, not division.
  • Monday's 'Chalo Sansad' march dispersed by Delhi Police.

A day before the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Delhi's Jantar Mantar became the centre of a growing protest as several prominent actors extended support to demonstrators demanding accountability over irregularities in the NEET examination. Veteran actor Shabana Azmi, along with Prakash Raj and Poonam Pandey, visited the protest site to stand in solidarity with members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and students participating in the movement.

ALSO READ: Did Vijay Reach Delhi's Jantar Mantar To Support CJP Protest? Delhi Police Issues Clarification

Shabana Azmi Meets Hunger Strike Protesters At Jantar Mantar

Shabana Azmi spent time interacting with protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar and met those participating in the ongoing agitation. Videos shared by the CJP captured the veteran actor greeting Prakash Raj before speaking with demonstrators at the venue.

One widely shared clip showed Shabana sitting beside a protester on an indefinite hunger strike. She was seen holding the protester's hands, kissing them and gently caressing her face in a quiet gesture of encouragement.

During her visit, Shabana also met CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who is observing a hunger strike. Footage from the venue showed the actor speaking with him, shaking hands and interacting with others involved in the demonstration.

Prakash Raj Returns To Show Support

Prakash Raj, who had previously visited the protest site, returned once again to express solidarity with the demonstrators.

Speaking from the stage, he said, "I am with you tonight. I am right here. We will see what happens."

Later, the actor uploaded a selfie video from Jantar Mantar with the caption, "Youth of our country are #justasking (sic)."

In the video, slogans from protesters echoed in the background as Prakash remarked, "That’s youngsters fighting for the cause."

Poonam Pandey Appeals To Keep Focus On Students

Poonam Pandey also visited the protest site on Sunday and addressed the media. She expressed concern about Sonam Wangchuk's health as well as those continuing their fast in support of the movement.

She said, "I have been watching India echo with this protest; all these young people are seeking is answers. I am here only to request people not to divide India. Let’s not do this, let’s not turn this into a religious or political issue. Stop picking at who is doing what and which God they are praying to. This is wrong."

Poonam further urged people to keep the discussion centred on the alleged NEET irregularities rather than allowing the issue to shift elsewhere.

She added, "This protest began over NEET paper leaks, but the conversation around it has shifted to something else. I request that everyone please stick to the issue at hand and not turn it into something else. The protest tomorrow will be silent, but I pray that the students don’t suffer further. I am here only to support them."

ALSO READ: Atlee Praises Yash, Ranbir Kapoor And Sai Pallavi's Ramayana Trailer; Says 'Every Frame Feels Grand'

'Chalo Sansad' March Draws Thousands Despite Police Denial

As Sonam Wangchuk remains hospitalised at Safdarjung Hospital, fellow protesters who have continued their demonstration over the past several weeks began the planned 'Chalo Sansad' march on Monday.

Thousands of CJP supporters gathered in Delhi on the opening day of Parliament's Monsoon Session despite police refusing permission for the march.

Police later used sticks and batons to disperse demonstrators who had assembled at Jantar Mantar. The protesters, many of them young people, have been demanding accountability over the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Which prominent actors supported the protest at Jantar Mantar?

Veteran actors Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, and Poonam Pandey visited Jantar Mantar. They stood in solidarity with students and members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

What are the main demands of the protesters regarding the NEET examination?

The protesters are demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. They also seek the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

What was the outcome of the 'Chalo Sansad' march?

Thousands marched towards Parliament despite police denying permission. Police later used sticks and batons to disperse the demonstrators who had assembled at Jantar Mantar.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 12:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Poonam Pandey Shabana Azmi Prakash Raj Sonam Wangchuk ENtertainment News CJP Parliament March
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