Yash And Tara Sutaria's New 'Toxic' Song Set To Release After 'Tabaahi': Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Makers of 'Toxic' prepare new Yash-Tara Sutaria song.

New song composed by Bagchi, Abdullah, Nizami; reveals plot.

'Toxic' soundtrack, with diverse artists, generates significant buzz.

Geetu Mohandas directs 'Toxic', releasing worldwide August 2026.

Following the response to Tabaahi, the makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups are reportedly preparing to release another song from the film. According to Variety India, the upcoming track will feature Yash and Tara Sutaria, giving audiences a closer look at their on-screen pairing. The song is expected to expand the film's narrative while adding another chapter to its much-discussed soundtrack. With a team of established composers and singers behind the number, anticipation is steadily building among fans eager to discover more of the film before its worldwide theatrical release later this year in August 2026.

Upcoming Toxic Song

According to Variety India, the new song has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami, while Siddharth Basrur has lent his voice to the track. The release will reportedly shift the spotlight to Yash and Tara Sutaria after Tabaahi primarily highlighted the chemistry between Yash and Kiara Advani.

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The publication also reports that the song will reveal more about the film's story and the relationships between its central characters.

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Music Album Buzz

The track marks another collaboration between Yash and Tanishk Bagchi after the success of Gali Gali from KGF: Chapter 1. It also reunites Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami, whose title track for Saiyaara received widespread appreciation. The soundtrack has become one of the most talked-about aspects of Toxic, with Vishal Mishra composing the opening song and fans keen to hear what the remaining album has to offer.

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Film Release

Written, produced, and headlined by Yash, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is directed by Geetu Mohandas. Alongside Yash, the film stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi in key roles. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 26, 2026, with expectations continuing to rise as more promotional material is unveiled.

While the makers are yet to officially announce the song's release date, the reported Yash and Tara Sutaria track has already generated excitement, adding to the growing anticipation surrounding Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups and its music album.