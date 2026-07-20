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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesYash And Tara Sutaria's New 'Toxic' Song Set To Release After 'Tabaahi': Report

Yash And Tara Sutaria's New 'Toxic' Song Set To Release After 'Tabaahi': Report

After Tabaahi, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is reportedly set to unveil a new song featuring Yash and Tara Sutaria. According to Variety India, the track will explore the duo's on-screen chemistry while expanding the film's musical and narrative journey.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Makers of 'Toxic' prepare new Yash-Tara Sutaria song.
  • New song composed by Bagchi, Abdullah, Nizami; reveals plot.
  • 'Toxic' soundtrack, with diverse artists, generates significant buzz.
  • Geetu Mohandas directs 'Toxic', releasing worldwide August 2026.

Following the response to Tabaahi, the makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups are reportedly preparing to release another song from the film. According to Variety India, the upcoming track will feature Yash and Tara Sutaria, giving audiences a closer look at their on-screen pairing. The song is expected to expand the film's narrative while adding another chapter to its much-discussed soundtrack. With a team of established composers and singers behind the number, anticipation is steadily building among fans eager to discover more of the film before its worldwide theatrical release later this year in August 2026.

Upcoming Toxic Song

According to Variety India, the new song has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami, while Siddharth Basrur has lent his voice to the track. The release will reportedly shift the spotlight to Yash and Tara Sutaria after Tabaahi primarily highlighted the chemistry between Yash and Kiara Advani.

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The publication also reports that the song will reveal more about the film's story and the relationships between its central characters.

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Music Album Buzz

The track marks another collaboration between Yash and Tanishk Bagchi after the success of Gali Gali from KGF: Chapter 1. It also reunites Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami, whose title track for Saiyaara received widespread appreciation. The soundtrack has become one of the most talked-about aspects of Toxic, with Vishal Mishra composing the opening song and fans keen to hear what the remaining album has to offer.

 
 
 
 
 
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Film Release

Written, produced, and headlined by Yash, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is directed by Geetu Mohandas. Alongside Yash, the film stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi in key roles. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 26, 2026, with expectations continuing to rise as more promotional material is unveiled.

While the makers are yet to officially announce the song's release date, the reported Yash and Tara Sutaria track has already generated excitement, adding to the growing anticipation surrounding Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups and its music album.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will the upcoming song from 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' feature?

The upcoming song will feature Yash and Tara Sutaria, highlighting their on-screen pairing. It aims to expand the film's narrative and add to its much-discussed soundtrack.

Who composed and sang the new track from 'Toxic'?

The new track has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, and Arslan Nizami. Siddharth Basrur has lent his voice to the song.

When is 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' scheduled for release?

The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 26, 2026.

What is significant about the music album for 'Toxic'?

The soundtrack has become one of the most talked-about aspects of Toxic. It includes collaborations such as Yash with Tanishk Bagchi, and Faheem Abdullah with Arslan Nizami.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Yash Tara Sutaria Tabaahi Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups Toxic New Song
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