No, it's not strictly necessary. While 70mm reveals more image, the storytelling and key visuals are largely unchanged on standard IMAX screens due to filmmaking techniques.
Confused About Where To Watch 'The Odyssey'? These IMAX Screens Offer The Closest Experience To Nolan's Vision
Wondering if Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' will lose its magic in Indian IMAX theatres? Here's why the experience remains intact and the best IMAX screens.
- Indian fans debate Nolan's
- Filmmakers use 'centre punching' to preserve Nolan's storytelling vision.
- Nolan's
Do you really need to watch Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey on an IMAX 70mm screen to experience it the way the director intended? The film has sparked widespread discussion among Indian moviegoers. Since the filmmaker shot the entire film using IMAX cameras, many fans have been questioning whether watching it in India, where true IMAX 70mm screens are extremely limited, would dilute the experience. Social media has been flooded with posts from cinephiles claiming they're willing to travel long distances, even book flights, just to watch the film in its intended format. But is that really necessary? The answer is more reassuring than many believe.
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Why The Odyssey Will Still Look Spectacular In Indian IMAX Theatres
It's true that India has only one true IMAX 70mm screen, located at Gujarat Science City in Ahmedabad. However, that doesn't mean audiences watching the film elsewhere will miss Christopher Nolan's vision.
Most IMAX theatres across India operate in a 1.90:1 aspect ratio instead of the taller 1.43:1 format used by IMAX 70mm. While the larger format reveals more image at the top and bottom of the frame, the storytelling and key visuals remain largely unchanged for viewers watching on standard IMAX screens.
The difference is far smaller than many social media discussions suggest, thanks to a filmmaking technique known as centre punching.
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What Is 'Centre Punching' In IMAX Filmmaking?
Centre punching is a cinematography technique in which directors and camera operators position the primary subject directly in the middle of the frame.
This becomes even more significant for films captured with high-resolution, large-format IMAX cameras. When the footage is formatted for various theatrical presentations, including wider aspect ratios, filmmakers ensure that the key action stays centred and clearly visible without extensive reframing or sacrificing important visual elements. While the 1.43:1 IMAX format reveals more image at the top and bottom, each shot is composed so that audiences watching in the widely used 1.90:1 IMAX format still see the story exactly as the filmmakers intended.
Best IMAX Screens To Watch The Odyssey In Delhi-NCR
For those planning to experience The Odyssey on the biggest screen possible in the capital region, Delhi and NCR offer several premium IMAX venues equipped with 4K laser projection and immersive audio technology.
Delhi
- PVR Priya, Vasant Vihar
- PVR Select Citywalk, Saket
- PVR Vegas, Dwarka
- INOX Paras, Nehru Place
- INOX Vishal, Rajouri Garden
Noida
- PVR Logix, Sector 32
- PVR Superplex, Mall of India
Gurugram
- PVR Ambience, DLF Phase 3
These cinemas offer one of the closest experiences available in India outside the country's only IMAX 70mm venue.
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About Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is an epic action-fantasy adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek poem. The film stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, chronicling his perilous decade-long journey home after the Trojan War to reunite with his wife Penelope, played by Anne Hathaway, and their son Telemachus, portrayed by Tom Holland. Alongside the lead cast, the ensemble features Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Charlize Theron and John Leguizamo.
Running for nearly three hours, the film blends mythology, spectacle and emotional storytelling as Odysseus confronts legendary threats, including the Cyclops and the Sirens, while also grappling with the psychological consequences of war. Alongside the lead cast, the ensemble features Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Charlize Theron and John Leguizamo.
Frequently Asked Questions
Do I need to watch 'The Odyssey' on an IMAX 70mm screen for the intended experience?
How many true IMAX 70mm screens are there in India?
India has only one true IMAX 70mm screen, located at Gujarat Science City in Ahmedabad. Most other IMAX theatres in India operate in a 1.90:1 aspect ratio.
What is 'centre punching' in IMAX filmmaking?
Centre punching is a cinematography technique where directors position the primary subject directly in the middle of the frame. This ensures key action remains visible across various aspect ratios without extensive reframing.
Where can I watch 'The Odyssey' in IMAX in Delhi and NCR?
Delhi and NCR offer several premium IMAX venues with 4K laser projection and immersive audio. These include PVR Priya in Vasant Vihar and PVR Logix in Noida.
What is Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' about?
The film is an epic action-fantasy adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek poem, starring Matt Damon as Odysseus. It chronicles his perilous decade-long journey home after the Trojan War.