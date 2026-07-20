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Filmmakers use 'centre punching' to preserve Nolan's storytelling vision.

Nolan's

Do you really need to watch Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey on an IMAX 70mm screen to experience it the way the director intended? The film has sparked widespread discussion among Indian moviegoers. Since the filmmaker shot the entire film using IMAX cameras, many fans have been questioning whether watching it in India, where true IMAX 70mm screens are extremely limited, would dilute the experience. Social media has been flooded with posts from cinephiles claiming they're willing to travel long distances, even book flights, just to watch the film in its intended format. But is that really necessary? The answer is more reassuring than many believe.

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Why The Odyssey Will Still Look Spectacular In Indian IMAX Theatres

It's true that India has only one true IMAX 70mm screen, located at Gujarat Science City in Ahmedabad. However, that doesn't mean audiences watching the film elsewhere will miss Christopher Nolan's vision.

Most IMAX theatres across India operate in a 1.90:1 aspect ratio instead of the taller 1.43:1 format used by IMAX 70mm. While the larger format reveals more image at the top and bottom of the frame, the storytelling and key visuals remain largely unchanged for viewers watching on standard IMAX screens.

The difference is far smaller than many social media discussions suggest, thanks to a filmmaking technique known as centre punching.

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What Is 'Centre Punching' In IMAX Filmmaking?

Centre punching is a cinematography technique in which directors and camera operators position the primary subject directly in the middle of the frame.

This becomes even more significant for films captured with high-resolution, large-format IMAX cameras. When the footage is formatted for various theatrical presentations, including wider aspect ratios, filmmakers ensure that the key action stays centred and clearly visible without extensive reframing or sacrificing important visual elements. While the 1.43:1 IMAX format reveals more image at the top and bottom, each shot is composed so that audiences watching in the widely used 1.90:1 IMAX format still see the story exactly as the filmmakers intended.

Best IMAX Screens To Watch The Odyssey In Delhi-NCR

For those planning to experience The Odyssey on the biggest screen possible in the capital region, Delhi and NCR offer several premium IMAX venues equipped with 4K laser projection and immersive audio technology.

Delhi

PVR Priya, Vasant Vihar

PVR Select Citywalk, Saket

PVR Vegas, Dwarka

INOX Paras, Nehru Place

INOX Vishal, Rajouri Garden

Noida

PVR Logix, Sector 32

PVR Superplex, Mall of India

Gurugram

PVR Ambience, DLF Phase 3

These cinemas offer one of the closest experiences available in India outside the country's only IMAX 70mm venue.

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About Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is an epic action-fantasy adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek poem. The film stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, chronicling his perilous decade-long journey home after the Trojan War to reunite with his wife Penelope, played by Anne Hathaway, and their son Telemachus, portrayed by Tom Holland. Alongside the lead cast, the ensemble features Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Charlize Theron and John Leguizamo.

Running for nearly three hours, the film blends mythology, spectacle and emotional storytelling as Odysseus confronts legendary threats, including the Cyclops and the Sirens, while also grappling with the psychological consequences of war. Alongside the lead cast, the ensemble features Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Charlize Theron and John Leguizamo.