Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker Atlee praised Ramayana trailer's vision, scale, performances.

Trailer screened in Delhi, featuring Ranbir, Sai Pallavi, Yash.

Ensemble cast includes Sunny Deol; film releases Diwali 2026.

Filmmaker Atlee has joined the growing wave of appreciation for the recently released Ramayana trailer. The Jawan director took to social media to applaud the film's scale, creative vision and performances, showering praise on producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari and the lead cast. His enthusiastic reaction comes shortly after the trailer was showcased to invited guests during a special event in New Delhi.

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Atlee Applauds The Vision Behind Ramayana

Sharing his excitement on social media, Atlee expressed admiration for the makers after watching the trailer.

He wrote, "Absolutely blown away by the #Ramayana trailer! What a vision by @NamitMalhotra sir and what incredible craft from @niteshtiwari22 sir."

The director went on to praise the film's leading stars, talking about their on-screen presence.

He added, "@TheNameIsYash bro looks unbelievably lethal, Ranbir Kapoor bro is stunning, and @Sai_Pallavi92 is ethereal. Every frame feels grand, fresh, and magical."

Concluding his message, Atlee extended his best wishes to the entire team, writing, "Wishing the entire team blockbuster. This looks truly epic!"

Absolutely blown away by the #Ramayana trailer! What a vision by @NamitMalhotra sir and what incredible craft from @niteshtiwari22 sir.@TheNameIsYash bro looks unbelievably lethal, Ranbir Kapoor bro is stunning, and @Sai_Pallavi92 is ethereal. Every frame feels grand, fresh,… — atlee (@Atlee_dir) July 20, 2026

Ramayana Trailer Was Released At A Special Delhi Event

On July 18, the makers presented the trailer of Ramayana to a select audience during the Pratham Sankalp event held in New Delhi. The exclusive screening introduced guests to the ambitious mythological spectacle starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in the lead roles.

The film is scheduled to release in Diwali 2026.

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Ramayana Cast

The film boasts a star-studded ensemble cast led by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman, while Sunny Deol steps into the role of Hanuman. Veteran actor Arun Govil portrays King Dashrath, with Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. The supporting cast also features Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara, Harish Uthaman as Vibhishana, Faisal Malik as Kumbhakaran and Suhail Nayyar as Sugriva.