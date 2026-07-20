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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesShakira Performs With Triplets Ghetto Kids At FIFA World Cup 2026 Final; Meet The Viral Ugandan Dance Group

Shakira Performs With Triplets Ghetto Kids At FIFA World Cup 2026 Final; Meet The Viral Ugandan Dance Group

Meet Triplets Ghetto Kids, the Ugandan dance troupe that performed with Shakira and Burna Boy during the historic FIFA World Cup Final halftime show.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 09:50 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ghetto Kids founded 2014, aiding vulnerable Kampala children.
  • Gained global fame through viral dance videos,
  • Achieved international success, collaborations, awards, and massive online following.
  • Performed with Shakira at FIFA World Cup Final halftime.

The FIFA World Cup Final between Argentina and Spain has delivered an unforgettable spectacle. Alongside global stars Shakira and Burna Boy, another group is drawing attention worldwide. Uganda's Triplets Ghetto Kids, a dance group that began with children from some of Kampala's most disadvantaged communities, took the centre stage in a milestone moment and is going viral.

ALSO READ: Shakira, BTS And Laura Pausini Pose Backstage At FIFA World Cup 2026 Final; Fans Call It 'Unreal'

Triplets Ghetto Kids: A Story That Began In Kampala

The Triplets Ghetto Kids were established in 2014 in Katwe, one of Kampala's most disadvantaged communities. The initiative was founded by Dauda Kavuma, a mathematics teacher who experienced poverty during his own childhood and wanted to create a better future for vulnerable and orphaned children.

What began as a safe space where children could express themselves through dance gradually evolved in an internationally recognised performance group. By blending African dance, Afrobeat and urban choreography, the children found a platform to showcase both their talent and their inspiring stories.

The organisation's work extends well beyond the stage. Through the Ghetto Kids Foundation, the project supports vulnerable children by providing shelter, education, food and medical assistance. Performances help fund these programmes, allowing the initiative to continue changing lives.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Toy Green Films (@toygreenfilms)

Why They Joined Shakira At The FIFA World Cup Final

The Triplets Ghetto Kids' inclusion in the FIFA World Cup Final halftime show reflected the event's broader celebration of unity, diversity and hope.

Sharing the stage with Shakira and Burna Boy, the Ugandan performers became part of the historic debut halftime concert during the World Cup Final. The children also feature in Shakira's official tournament anthem, "Dai Dai," making their appearance a natural extension of their collaboration.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Triplets Ghetto Kids 🇺🇬 (@ghettokids_tfug)

From Street Dance Videos To Global Recognition

Long before performing at the World Cup Final, the group began attracting worldwide attention through energetic dance videos filmed on the streets of Kampala.

Their breakthrough arrived in 2014 after appearing in Eddy Kenzo's music video for "Sitya Loss." The performance quickly went viral after the singer shared it online, introducing millions of viewers to the young dancers' infectious energy.

ALSO READ: Watch: IShowSpeed Freaks Out Over BTS Before Meeting The K-Pop Stars Backstage

A Journey Filled With International Success

The group, now widely known simply as the Ghetto Kids, has become a familiar name on the international stage.

Their growing popularity led to collaborations with artists including Chris Brown, while they have also met football icons Lionel Messi and Sergio Agüero. In 2023, they further expanded their global fanbase after appearing on Britain's Got Talent, where they impressed judges and audiences before reaching the competition's later stages.

Today, the dance troupe has built a massive online following, with more than 9 million followers on Instagram and 13 million on TikTok. Their achievements also include honours at the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) and the African Entertainment Awards, USA (AEAUSA), where they were recognised as Best Dance Group.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who founded the Triplets Ghetto Kids and why?

The Triplets Ghetto Kids were founded by Dauda Kavuma, a mathematics teacher. He aimed to create a better future for vulnerable and orphaned children from Kampala's disadvantaged communities.

How did the Triplets Ghetto Kids become internationally known?

They initially gained attention through energetic street dance videos. Their breakthrough was in 2014 after appearing in Eddy Kenzo's viral video.

What is the purpose of the Ghetto Kids Foundation?

The Ghetto Kids Foundation supports vulnerable children with shelter, education, food, and medical assistance. Performances by the dance group help fund these crucial programs.

Why did the Triplets Ghetto Kids perform at the FIFA World Cup Final?

Their performance reflected the World Cup Final's theme of unity, diversity, and hope. They shared the stage with Shakira and Burna Boy, also featuring in Shakira's anthem

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 09:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shakira Uganda FIFA World Cup Final Kampala Burna Boy Triplets Ghetto Kids
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