Sukhbir Badal Breaks Silence After Nanded Attack, Says ‘I Am Not Afraid’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sukhbir Badal vows not to tolerate attempts disturbing Punjab's peace.

Badal injured in Nanded kirpan attack, received hand stitches.

Police arrested attacker; Badal recalled prior religious site attacks.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal has broken his silence on the attack on him, saying he will not tolerate any attempt to disturb peace in Punjab.

“Their aim is to take control of the situation in Punjab and disrupt peace, which, as Akali Dal President, I will never tolerate. Even my father would not have allowed this to happen,” Badal said.

The former Punjab deputy chief minister recalled that he had been attacked twice at religious sites.

“Both times they attacked me at the holiest of places. The first time at the Golden Temple and the second time at Takht Hazur Sahib. I am not afraid, nor have I ever been,” he said.

Badal added that the Shiromani Akali Dal remained committed to communal harmony and brotherhood.

‘Everything Is In God’s Hands’: Badal

In his statement, Badal said, “No harm can come to anyone who has Guru Sahib's hand on their head. Try as hard as you want. Everything is in God's hands.”

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He also expressed gratitude to Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj, saying, “I thank Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj for coming to his land. The enemies of peace in the country and Punjab tried very hard, but Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj saved us.”

Badal further said the Shiromani Akali Dal was prepared to make any sacrifice for Punjab. He said the progress of Punjab and the country remained the party’s top priority, while brotherhood was its priority.

Sukhbir Badal Attacked In Nanded

Sukhbir Singh Badal was injured in a kirpan attack by a Nihang at a gurdwara on the outskirts of Nanded city in Maharashtra on Thursday (August 13).

Police said Badal, the former deputy chief minister of Punjab, was rushed to a hospital following the attack, where he received two or three stitches on his right hand.

The attacker was identified as Jaspal Singh and has been arrested, according to police. Singh is between 60 and 62 years old and worked as a sevadar, or volunteer, at Gurdwara Mata Sahib Dewan Ji Mugat, police said.

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