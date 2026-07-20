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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesShakira, BTS And Laura Pausini Pose Backstage At FIFA World Cup 2026 Final; Fans Call It 'Unreal'

Shakira, BTS And Laura Pausini Pose Backstage At FIFA World Cup 2026 Final; Fans Call It 'Unreal'

BTS posed with Shakira and Laura Pausini backstage after the historic FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime show. The viral photo delighted fans worldwide following Spain's 1-0 win over Argentina.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 09:07 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Historic 2026 World Cup final featured Super Bowl-style halftime.
  • Pausini's backstage photo with BTS, Shakira went viral.
  • Shakira, Burna Boy performed; BTS continued their comeback journey.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final was more than a landmark sporting event. Alongside Spain's 1-0 victory over Argentina, the tournament witnessed its firstever Super Bowl-style halftime show. Adding to the excitement, Laura Pausini shared a backstage photo with BTS and Shakira, capturingone of the most talked-about moments and delighting fans across the globe.

ALSO READ: Watch: IShowSpeed Freaks Out Over BTS Before Meeting The K-Pop Stars Backstage

Laura Pausini Shares Backstage Photo With BTS And Shakira

Laura Pausini took to her Instagram Stories to post a backstage picture from New York's MetLife Stadium following the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. The image brought together BTS, Shakira and the Italian singer shortly after their appearances during the historic halftime show.

The photo quickly attracted attention online, arriving just hours after BTS reunited on stage with Shakira, Madonna and Justin Bieber for the tournament's inaugural halftime performance.

(Image Source: Instagram/@laurapausini)
(Image Source: Instagram/@laurapausini)

Fans Celebrate The Unexpected Global Collaboration

The backstage photograph sparked an enthusiastic response on social media, with fans celebrating the rare meeting of global music stars.

One user said, "the crossover I didn't know I desperately needed."

Another jokingly said, "Why does Jungkook and Shakira are looking SAMEEE"

A different user commented, "Legends"

Another fan wrote, "Legends from different generations coming together. This is the kind of crossover fans will talk about for years."

Another added, "This lineup is absolutely unreal. BTS, Shakira, and Laura Pausini in one frame is a global music moment."

One more user said, "Queen of Italy, queen of Latin America and kings of South Korea."

Shakira And Burna Boy Reunite On Stage

Another notable moment came when Colombian superstar Shakira reunited with Nigerian singer Burna Boy to perform their song, Dai Dai. The pair had previously performed together during the tournament's opening ceremony in Mexico City and once again shared the stage during the World Cup final celebrations.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Makes History As BTS, Madonna, Bieber Light Up First Halftime Show

BTS Continue Their Long-Awaited Comeback

The performance marked another milestone in BTS' highly anticipated return following a three-year musical break while members completed South Korea's mandatory military service. Their appearance at the FIFA World Cup final and Dynamite performance added another major chapter to the group's comeback journey.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the result of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final?

Spain claimed a 1-0 victory over Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. This event also marked the tournament's first Super Bowl-style halftime show.

Which artists performed at the FIFA World Cup 2026 halftime show?

The inaugural Super Bowl-style halftime show featured performances by global stars. BTS, Shakira, Madonna, and Justin Bieber all took the stage.

What significant backstage moment occurred at the World Cup final?

Laura Pausini shared a widely discussed backstage photo with BTS and Shakira after their halftime performances. This image captured a rare meeting of global music stars, delighting fans.

Did BTS perform at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final?

Yes, BTS performed their song Dynamite.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 09:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Justin Bieber Shakira Madonna ENtertainment News BTS FIFA World CUp 2026 Laura Pausini
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