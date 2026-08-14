Iran President Pezeshkian To Visit India For BRICS Summit In September: Report

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English NewsNewsIndiaIran President Pezeshkian To Visit India For BRICS Summit In September Amid West Asia Tensions: Report

Iran President Pezeshkian To Visit India For BRICS Summit In September Amid West Asia Tensions: Report

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will visit New Delhi in September for the BRICS Summit, amid closer India-Iran ties and Tehran’s support for India’s role in easing West Asia tensions.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 14 Aug 2026 03:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iranian President Pezeshkian to attend 18th BRICS Summit in Delhi.
  • Iran became a full BRICS member in 2024.
  • Iranian FM urged India to de-escalate West Asia tensions.
  • Iran champions negotiated settlement, challenging Western hegemony and manipulation.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will travel to New Delhi in September to attend the 18th BRICS Summit. The visit assumes significance as India is hosting the summit under its 2026 BRICS chairship. The summit will be held under India's theme, “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”. India assumed the BRICS chairship from Brazil at the beginning of 2026, ANI reported.

Pezeshkian last met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, in October 2024, when the two leaders discussed bilateral and regional issues.

Iran became a full BRICS member in 2024, alongside Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates. Indonesia joined the grouping in 2025, taking the number of full members to 11.

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Iran Foreign Minister's India Visit

In June, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited New Delhi to attend the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

After the meeting, Araghchi said India could play a “greater role” in helping de-escalate tensions in West Asia. He said Tehran saw no future in armed conflict and maintained that there was no military solution to the crisis, with a “negotiated settlement” being the only viable path.

“We will welcome any constructive role by India,” Araghchi said.

Araghchi also held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during which he said Iran would continue to fulfil its “historical duty” of protecting security in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on X, Araghchi said Iran was a “reliable partner” for friendly nations and that they could rely on the safety of commerce.

The Iranian government also said Araghchi, while addressing the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in India, stressed the need to challenge Western hegemony and ensure international institutions remained free from political manipulation.

India-Iran's Ties

India and Iran have maintained regular high-level engagement, with Tehran signalling that it views New Delhi as a potential partner in efforts to ease tensions in West Asia.

During his visit to India in June for the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said India could play a “greater role” in helping de-escalate the ongoing crisis.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Araghchi said Tehran did not see a military solution to the conflict and believed negotiations were the only viable way forward.

Also Read: Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight Lost Pilot Control For 7 Seconds, All 3 Hydraulics Failed: Airbus Report

“We will welcome any constructive role by India,” he said, indicating Iran’s openness to India contributing to diplomatic efforts.

His remarks came amid continuing tensions in West Asia following the outbreak of conflict on February 28 between Iran and the combined forces of the United States and Israel.

Before You Go

Breaking: Dalit Leader Defends Haldwani Ground Purification, Rejects Claims of Targeting Kharge

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the Iranian President visit India?

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will travel to New Delhi in September. He will attend the 18th BRICS Summit, which India is hosting under its 2026 chairship.

When did Iran become a full member of BRICS?

Iran became a full BRICS member in 2024, alongside Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates. Indonesia joined in 2025, bringing the total to 11 members.

What is the theme for India's 2026 BRICS chairship?

The 18th BRICS Summit will be held under India's theme, “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.” India assumed the BRICS chairship at the beginning of 2026.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 14 Aug 2026 03:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran INDIA BRICS Summit Masoud Pezeshkian
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