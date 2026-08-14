Iran President Pezeshkian To Visit India For BRICS Summit In September: Report

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will travel to New Delhi in September to attend the 18th BRICS Summit. The visit assumes significance as India is hosting the summit under its 2026 BRICS chairship. The summit will be held under India's theme, “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”. India assumed the BRICS chairship from Brazil at the beginning of 2026, ANI reported.

Pezeshkian last met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, in October 2024, when the two leaders discussed bilateral and regional issues.

Iran became a full BRICS member in 2024, alongside Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates. Indonesia joined the grouping in 2025, taking the number of full members to 11.

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Iran Foreign Minister's India Visit

In June, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited New Delhi to attend the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

After the meeting, Araghchi said India could play a “greater role” in helping de-escalate tensions in West Asia. He said Tehran saw no future in armed conflict and maintained that there was no military solution to the crisis, with a “negotiated settlement” being the only viable path.

“We will welcome any constructive role by India,” Araghchi said.

Araghchi also held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during which he said Iran would continue to fulfil its “historical duty” of protecting security in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on X, Araghchi said Iran was a “reliable partner” for friendly nations and that they could rely on the safety of commerce.

The Iranian government also said Araghchi, while addressing the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in India, stressed the need to challenge Western hegemony and ensure international institutions remained free from political manipulation.

India-Iran's Ties