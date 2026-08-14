Iran President Pezeshkian To Visit India For BRICS Summit In September: Report

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will travel to New Delhi in September. He will attend the 18th BRICS Summit, which India is hosting under its 2026 chairship.
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Iran President Pezeshkian To Visit India For BRICS Summit In September Amid West Asia Tensions: Report
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will visit New Delhi in September for the BRICS Summit, amid closer India-Iran ties and Tehran’s support for India’s role in easing West Asia tensions.
- Iranian President Pezeshkian to attend 18th BRICS Summit in Delhi.
- Iran became a full BRICS member in 2024.
- Iranian FM urged India to de-escalate West Asia tensions.
- Iran champions negotiated settlement, challenging Western hegemony and manipulation.
Before You Go
Breaking: Dalit Leader Defends Haldwani Ground Purification, Rejects Claims of Targeting Kharge
Frequently Asked Questions
When will the Iranian President visit India?
When did Iran become a full member of BRICS?
Iran became a full BRICS member in 2024, alongside Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates. Indonesia joined in 2025, bringing the total to 11 members.
What is the theme for India's 2026 BRICS chairship?
The 18th BRICS Summit will be held under India's theme, “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.” India assumed the BRICS chairship at the beginning of 2026.
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