14 Of 28 CMs Face Serious Criminal Cases; Revanth Reddy Tops List, Suvendu Adhikari Second

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fourteen Chief Ministers face serious criminal cases nationwide.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy leads with 89 cases.

4,192 cases pending against legislators; UP, West Bengal lead.

Amicus curiae recommended special courts for legislators' trials.

Chief ministers of 14 of India’s 28 states face serious criminal cases, with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy topping the list with 89 cases, followed by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari with 29, according to a report submitted to the Supreme Court.

The figures were cited in a 96-page report filed by amicus curiae and senior advocate Vijay Hansaria in long-running proceedings concerning the expediting of criminal trials against sitting and former MPs and MLAs.

The report also highlights the wider scale of criminal cases involving elected representatives. As of July 2026, a total of 4,192 criminal cases were pending trial against sitting and former MPs and MLAs, with Uttar Pradesh accounting for the largest share at 1,171 cases, reported The Times of India.

Revanth Reddy Tops List Of CMs With Most Cases

According to the report, Reddy has 89 serious criminal cases against him, the highest among the chief ministers covered. Adhikari follows with 29 cases, while Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu have 19 cases each.

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan faces 18 cases, followed by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with five. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh have four cases each.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary face two cases each. One case each has been reported against Sikkim Chief Minister P S Tamang, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

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Bengal Has Highest Share Of MLAs With Serious Criminal Cases

The report also examined the criminal case records of MLAs across states. West Bengal has the highest proportion, with 170 of its 292 MLAs, 58%, facing serious criminal cases.

Kerala follows with 57%, while Andhra Pradesh has 56%. Telangana stands at 49%, followed by Jharkhand and Odisha at 45% each. Bihar has 42% and Maharashtra 40% of its MLAs facing serious criminal cases, according to the report.

The findings provide a broader picture of the criminal cases pending against elected representatives, extending beyond chief ministers and covering state legislatures as well.

31% Lok Sabha MPs Face Serious Criminal Cases

The report said 170 of the 543 members of the Lok Sabha, around 31%, have serious criminal cases pending against them.

Telangana has 11 of its 17 Lok Sabha MPs facing such cases, while Kerala has 11 of 21. In Bihar, 19 of 40 MPs face serious criminal cases, while Uttar Pradesh has 34 of its 80 MPs in the category.

Maharashtra has 17 of its 48 MPs facing serious criminal cases, while West Bengal has 16 of 42 and Andhra Pradesh has nine of 25.

In the Rajya Sabha, 75 of 233 members, or 33%, have criminal cases against them. Of these, 40 members, or 18% of the total, face serious criminal cases, defined in the report as offences punishable with imprisonment of five years or more.

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Special Courts For Lawmakers’ Cases

Hansaria has urged the Supreme Court to designate special courts exclusively for conducting trials involving sitting and former legislators. He also sought directions for jurisdictional High Courts to actively monitor the progress of such cases.

The recommendations come amid the continuing backlog of criminal cases involving elected representatives. With more than 4,000 such cases pending as of July 2026, the report has drawn attention to the need for faster disposal of trials involving lawmakers.

The amicus report was filed through advocate Sneha Kalita in the decade-old proceedings before the Supreme Court.