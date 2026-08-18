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English NewsNewsIndiaBJP Appoints New State In-Charges Ahead Of 2027 Polls: Check Picks For UP, Gujarat, Punjab

BJP Appoints New State In-Charges Ahead Of 2027 Polls: Check Picks For UP, Gujarat, Punjab

Along with Vinod Tawde, BJP has made Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel the co-in-charge of UP. Tarun Chugh has been given charge of Gujarat and Satish Poonia of Punjab.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 18 Aug 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
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  • Key appointments aim to strengthen party for 2027 elections.

The BJP has made key organisational appointments in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Punjab as the party begins preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections.

BJP president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday appointed Rajya Sabha MP and national general secretary Vinod Tawde as the party's in-charge of Uttar Pradesh. Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel has been appointed co-in-charge of the state.

Meanwhile, Tarun Chugh has been appointed in-charge of Gujarat, while newly appointed national general secretary Satish Poonia has been given charge of Punjab.

The appointments came a day after the BJP appointed Tawde and Poonia as national general secretaries. Chugh was also appointed the party's national office in-charge.

According to the BJP notification, the appointments will come into effect immediately. The party said the appointment of other state in-charges would be made in due course, while the current Prabhari arrangement will continue in the meantime.

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Why Vinod Tawde's UP Appointment Matters

Tawde had been particularly active in Uttar Pradesh over the past few months, attending several organisational meetings in the state. During the expansion of the Yogi Adityanath cabinet, he had also prepared a panel of names and submitted it to the central leadership.

His continued involvement in organisational activities had already fuelled speculation that he could eventually be appointed the party's UP in-charge.

The BJP's latest organisational reshuffle comes as the party begins preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections. In Nitin Nabin's recently announced team of 65 leaders, eight were from Uttar Pradesh.

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UP's Caste Equation

The BJP's organisational choices in Uttar Pradesh also come against the backdrop of the state's caste equation.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak are from the general category. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and organisation general secretary Dharmpal Saini are from the OBC community.

UP BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary also belongs to the Kurmi caste of the OBC community.

With Tawde now taking charge as UP in-charge and Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel as co-in-charge, the BJP has further strengthened its organisational setup in the state ahead of the 2027 polls.

Before You Go

BIG UPDATE: Delhi Police Tells Supreme Court Minimal Force Used During July 20 Student Protest

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Vinod Tawde's appointment in Uttar Pradesh significant?

Tawde had been very active in Uttar Pradesh prior to his appointment, attending organizational meetings and preparing a cabinet expansion panel. His consistent involvement strengthened the BJP's setup ahead of the 2027 polls.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 18 Aug 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vinod Tawde Tarun Chugh BJP Satish Poonia Nitin Nabin
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