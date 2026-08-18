BJP Appoints New State In-Charges Ahead Of 2027 Polls: Check Picks For UP, Gujarat, Punjab

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Key appointments aim to strengthen party for 2027 elections.

The BJP has made key organisational appointments in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Punjab as the party begins preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections.

BJP president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday appointed Rajya Sabha MP and national general secretary Vinod Tawde as the party's in-charge of Uttar Pradesh. Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel has been appointed co-in-charge of the state.

Meanwhile, Tarun Chugh has been appointed in-charge of Gujarat, while newly appointed national general secretary Satish Poonia has been given charge of Punjab.

The appointments came a day after the BJP appointed Tawde and Poonia as national general secretaries. Chugh was also appointed the party's national office in-charge.

According to the BJP notification, the appointments will come into effect immediately. The party said the appointment of other state in-charges would be made in due course, while the current Prabhari arrangement will continue in the meantime.

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Why Vinod Tawde's UP Appointment Matters

Tawde had been particularly active in Uttar Pradesh over the past few months, attending several organisational meetings in the state. During the expansion of the Yogi Adityanath cabinet, he had also prepared a panel of names and submitted it to the central leadership.

His continued involvement in organisational activities had already fuelled speculation that he could eventually be appointed the party's UP in-charge.

The BJP's latest organisational reshuffle comes as the party begins preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections. In Nitin Nabin's recently announced team of 65 leaders, eight were from Uttar Pradesh.

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UP's Caste Equation

The BJP's organisational choices in Uttar Pradesh also come against the backdrop of the state's caste equation.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak are from the general category. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and organisation general secretary Dharmpal Saini are from the OBC community.

UP BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary also belongs to the Kurmi caste of the OBC community.

With Tawde now taking charge as UP in-charge and Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel as co-in-charge, the BJP has further strengthened its organisational setup in the state ahead of the 2027 polls.