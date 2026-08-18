Delhi SIR Draft Roll: 47 Lakh Voters Face Possible Exclusion As Form Deadline Ends

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Over 47 lakh Delhi voters face draft electoral roll exclusion.

Only 67.18% registered voters submitted enumeration forms.

Form digitization rates varied widely across Delhi constituencies.

Affected voters can file claims after August 24 draft.

More than 47 lakh voters, or nearly 33 per cent of Delhi’s 1.45 crore registered voters, could be left out of the draft electoral roll to be published following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the city’s voter list.

The deadline for submitting the enumeration forms distributed by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) ended on Monday. However, voters who have not submitted their forms will still be able to file claims and objections after the draft electoral roll is published on August 24.

The final electoral roll for Delhi is scheduled to be published on October 27. According to data released by the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office, 97.47 lakh voters, or 67.18 per cent of the city’s electorate, have submitted their enumeration forms. The forms have subsequently been digitised by BLOs across all constituencies.

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Nearly 67% Of Enumeration Forms Digitised

The CEO’s data shows considerable variation in the proportion of forms submitted and successfully digitised across Delhi’s constituencies. Several constituencies with sizeable minority populations have recorded relatively high rates of form submission and digitisation.

The Rohini constituency in northwest Delhi recorded the highest digitisation rate, with 1,25,478 of its 1,50,398 voters’ forms digitised, accounting for 83.43 per cent of the electorate. As many as 24,920 forms were marked as “not collected”.

Other constituencies with high digitisation rates included Shakur Basti at 81.26 per cent, Rajouri Garden at 79.14 per cent, Mangolpuri at 78.76 per cent and Uttam Nagar at 77.76 per cent.

Tughlaqabad Records Lowest Digitisation Rate

Tughlaqabad recorded the lowest rate of enumeration-form digitisation, at 52.15 per cent. The constituency also had the highest proportion of forms categorised as “not collectable”, at 47.85 per cent.

Among constituencies with significant minority populations, Chandni Chowk recorded the lowest digitisation rate at 61.02 per cent. However, several other such constituencies reported considerably higher figures.

Mustafabad recorded a digitisation rate of 71.91 per cent, followed by Matia Mahal at 75.5 per cent, Seelampur at 76.63 per cent, Babarpur at 73 per cent and Ballimaran at 67.35 per cent, according to the CEO’s data.

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Voters Left Out Of Draft Roll Can File Claims

A senior election official said voters whose names do not appear in the draft electoral roll will receive notices from the CEO’s office regarding discrepancies under the ASD category — absent, shifted, dead and duplicate voters.

The draft electoral roll is due to be published on August 24, after which affected voters will have an opportunity to submit claims and objections. The process will remain open before the final electoral roll is published on October 27.

With more than 47 lakh voters yet to have their enumeration forms submitted and digitised, the draft list is expected to provide a clearer picture of the impact of the SIR exercise on Delhi’s electoral roll.