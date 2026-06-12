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HomeEntertainmentMoviesAlia Bhatt's 'Alpha' Under Fire Again? New Poster Draws Comparisons With 'Dune' After Teaser Controversy

Alia Bhatt's 'Alpha' Under Fire Again? New Poster Draws Comparisons With 'Dune' After Teaser Controversy

Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol’s Alpha poster has ignited debate online, with many viewers comparing its visuals to Dune. The discussion follows recent comparisons between the teaser and La Femme Nikita.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 08:33 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Alpha's new poster instantly drew comparisons to Hollywood's Dune.
  • This follows earlier teaser debates regarding similarities in La Femme Nikita.
  • Teaser dialogue also resembled a film, American Sniper.

Just a day after Alpha's teaser generated conversation across social media, the makers released a fresh poster featuring Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sharvari and Anil Kapoor. While many viewers admired the film’s intense visual presentation, others quickly began comparing the artwork to the promotional material of Hollywood blockbuster Dune.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol's Alpha Teaser Sparks Debate As Viewers Spot Similarities To 'La Femme Nikita', 'American Sniper'

New Alpha Poster Draws Attention Online

The latest poster places the lead cast in a harsh, battle-ready landscape, complete with earthy tones and a desert-inspired backdrop. Its muted sepia colour palette and gritty aesthetic appear designed to reflect the film’s high-stakes action setting.

Sharing the artwork on social media, the makers captioned it: "THE αLPHA GANG!"

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

Soon after its release, social media users began circulating side-by-side images of the Alpha poster and promotional artwork from Dune, starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac and Zendaya. Several users highlighted similarities in the visual arrangement of the characters, colour treatment and overall atmosphere of the posters.

Comparisons Follow Earlier Teaser Debate

The latest reactions arrive only a day after Alpha's teaser became a topic of discussion among film enthusiasts.

Although the teaser received praise for its action sequences and performances, several viewers suggested that some of its opening moments resembled scenes from the French action classic La Femme Nikita. Social media users shared clips and screenshots from both projects, arguing that the central setup shown in the teaser felt familiar.

Alongside comparisons to La Femme Nikita, some users pointed to a dialogue featured in the teaser. According to online discussions, the wolf-and-sheep analogy delivered by Bobby Deol while training Alia Bhatt’s character reminded certain viewers of a scene from the 2014 film American Sniper.

ALSO READ: Shakira And Burna Boy Ignite FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony With 'Dai Dai': WATCH

About Alpha

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha marks the seventh instalment in the YRF Spy Universe.

The film stars Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sharvari and Anil Kapoor in key roles.

The teaser positions the story as the origin journey of Sita, portrayed by Alia Bhatt, who undergoes assassin training under the guidance of her father, played by Bobby Deol. Despite the online debates surrounding its teaser and poster, the film remains one of the most closely watched upcoming projects from Yash Raj Films and is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on July 3.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What recent comparisons have been made regarding Alpha's promotional materials?

Alpha's new poster has been compared to the Hollywood film Dune for its visual arrangement and aesthetic. Earlier, the teaser was likened to the French action classic La Femme Nikita and the film American Sniper.

Who are the main actors in the movie Alpha?

The film Alpha stars Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sharvari, and Anil Kapoor in key roles. Alia Bhatt's character, Sita, receives assassin training from Bobby Deol's character.

When is the release date for the film Alpha?

Alpha is scheduled to be released in cinemas on July 3.

What is the premise of the film Alpha and who directed it?

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is the origin story of Sita (Alia Bhatt), who undergoes assassin training. It marks the seventh installment in the YRF Spy Universe.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Jun 2026 08:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Anil Kapoor Bobby Deol Sharvari YRF Spy Universe Alpha ENtertainment News Dune
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