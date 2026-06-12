Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Alpha's new poster instantly drew comparisons to Hollywood's Dune.

This follows earlier teaser debates regarding similarities in La Femme Nikita.

Teaser dialogue also resembled a film, American Sniper.

Just a day after Alpha's teaser generated conversation across social media, the makers released a fresh poster featuring Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sharvari and Anil Kapoor. While many viewers admired the film’s intense visual presentation, others quickly began comparing the artwork to the promotional material of Hollywood blockbuster Dune.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol's Alpha Teaser Sparks Debate As Viewers Spot Similarities To 'La Femme Nikita', 'American Sniper'

New Alpha Poster Draws Attention Online

The latest poster places the lead cast in a harsh, battle-ready landscape, complete with earthy tones and a desert-inspired backdrop. Its muted sepia colour palette and gritty aesthetic appear designed to reflect the film’s high-stakes action setting.

Sharing the artwork on social media, the makers captioned it: "THE αLPHA GANG!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

Soon after its release, social media users began circulating side-by-side images of the Alpha poster and promotional artwork from Dune, starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac and Zendaya. Several users highlighted similarities in the visual arrangement of the characters, colour treatment and overall atmosphere of the posters.

YRF deserves the trolling that #Alpha has been receiving so far.



They allegedly copied the opening restaurant scene, and now even the poster bears a strong resemblance to Dune.



Need strong trailer to bounce back. pic.twitter.com/4fwrKftuag — Pan India Review (@PanIndiaReview) June 11, 2026

Comparisons Follow Earlier Teaser Debate

The latest reactions arrive only a day after Alpha's teaser became a topic of discussion among film enthusiasts.

Although the teaser received praise for its action sequences and performances, several viewers suggested that some of its opening moments resembled scenes from the French action classic La Femme Nikita. Social media users shared clips and screenshots from both projects, arguing that the central setup shown in the teaser felt familiar.

Alongside comparisons to La Femme Nikita, some users pointed to a dialogue featured in the teaser. According to online discussions, the wolf-and-sheep analogy delivered by Bobby Deol while training Alia Bhatt’s character reminded certain viewers of a scene from the 2014 film American Sniper.

This dialogue from the #Alpha teaser closely resembles a very famous and iconic concept from the Hollywood film American Sniper (2014).



In American Sniper,Chris Kyle’s (Bradley Cooper) father teaches him a lesson during his childhood about the three types of people in this world https://t.co/obXc4TcmsO pic.twitter.com/Ir9q5reysl — AP (@Apriyadarc) June 10, 2026

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About Alpha

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha marks the seventh instalment in the YRF Spy Universe.

The film stars Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sharvari and Anil Kapoor in key roles.

The teaser positions the story as the origin journey of Sita, portrayed by Alia Bhatt, who undergoes assassin training under the guidance of her father, played by Bobby Deol. Despite the online debates surrounding its teaser and poster, the film remains one of the most closely watched upcoming projects from Yash Raj Films and is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on July 3.